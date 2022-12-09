Read full article on original website
Police say this car could be connected to New Orleans Dollar Tree quadruple shooting
After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved.
fox8live.com
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
Woman kills two Bay St. Louis police officers before killing herself
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Two police officers in Bay St. Louis were killed in a shooting while responding to a call at a motel early Wednesday morning according to a press release by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Bay St. Louis Police Department Chief Tody Schwartz confirms...
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'
NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
'It’s devastating' Veteran NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of its own. Tuesday morning, dozens of NOPD officers including department commanders and Mayor Latoya Cantrell visited a very active crime scene in Gentilly. Police were called there to conduct a welfare check at a...
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of their own Tuesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a nine-year veteran of the police department was found dead at a home in Gentilly after a welfare check was called in around 8:39 a.m.
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
WWL-TV
'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.
New Orleans Police Department employee fatally stabbed while driving for Uber
An employee for the New Orleans Police Department was fatally stabbed by a passenger while driving for Uber in her free time on Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect has been arrested.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded.
WWL-TV
Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says
NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
WWL
