Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
District #1 School Board has another vacancy
December 14, 2022 – The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 has declared a vacancy on the Board due to the resignation of Max Mickelson, a member of the Board serving at large. Due to Mickelson becoming the Mayor of Rock Springs in January, he can no longer serve on the Board. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the Board shall fill the vacancy within thirty days.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 13 – December 14, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Linda Sue Garner (April 6, 1951 – December 9, 2022)
Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs. Wyoming.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
wyo4news.com
SWCSD#1 December meeting
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Sweetwater County School District #1 monthly school board meeting took place December 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. Being the first meeting post-election of new trustees, the meeting began with the swearing-in of the board. Trustees sworn in include Carol...
wyo4news.com
Broadway Theater to host special annual showing of The Polar Express
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Downtown Broadway Theater will be hosting a special Christmas showing of The Polar Express on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23. The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and WyoRadio. The Thursday, December 22 showing is...
wyo4news.com
David Lee Dunn (April 14, 1953 – December 9, 2022)
David “Davey” Lee Dunn, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 14, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
wyo4news.com
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Point of Rocks Cafe, Exit 130 Point of Rocks I-80 Service Road, Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Prospectors secure another road win Sunday
December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon. Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.
Comments / 0