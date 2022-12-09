Read full article on original website
Fundraising for revamped ArtPrize prompts concerns over competing needs in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority voted Wednesday to provide $50,000 to a revamped ArtPrize, but one board member questioned the sustainability of the event and whether fundraising for it will hurt competing community needs. Diana Sieger, who sits on the DDA and is also...
Artisanal dessert business coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Pochis Sweet Designs, an artisanal dessert businesses founded by Paola Carlson, is coming to downtown Grand Rapids. The business, which is expected to move into the former Menna’s Joint location at 44 Ionia Ave SW, was awarded $51,199 in incentives Wednesday from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.
City archivist publishing book about Grand Rapids’ ‘hidden history’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As one of the city’s archivists, Grand Rapids native Matthew Ellis has seen his fair share of historical oddities. Now, Ellis is releasing his first book, “Hidden History of Grand Rapids,” on Jan. 2, 2023. The book features overlooked historical information about the city, like local food trends, the layout of the city’s streets and some colorful city residents.
Corewell Health opens 80-bed, $19.5M rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Patients are expected in mid-January to move into a new, $19.5 million short-term rehabilitation facility built by Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, near Leonard Street NE and East Beltline Avenue. The building, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, has 80 beds to serve patients who...
Revenge travel filled up Michigan hotels. How long will pent up demand last?
This year travel and hospitality tried to find its footing as “revenge travel” pushed demand beyond pre-pandemic numbers. Looking into a new year, Michigan hotels are still assessing where that leaves them as the country downgrades its cabin fever. A resurgence of local festivities from sports to concerts...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Addiction recovery services for women being launched by Christian nonprofit in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction, is continuing its commitment to community support by launching addiction recovery services for women. The nonprofit purchased two houses in Grand Rapids in late November, the first step in providing addiction recovery services for...
Fat tire winter biking coming to Pioneer Park in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A winter trail for fat tire bicycles is being developed at Pioneer County Park north of Muskegon. The Michigan’s Edge Mountain Biking Association (MEMBA) will develop the trail within the park that will be used only when there is snow on the ground, Dr. Alex Wagner, a MEMBA board member told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
Section of I-96 near Muskegon will close to traffic
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-96 near Muskegon will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday night. The total closure of westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic will be directed off...
Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates set for 2023 increases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have approved sewer and water rate increases in 2023 for nearly all residents on the city’s system. Under the new rates, the average household in Grand Rapids will pay about $31.92 more a year for combined sewer and water services, with a total annual bill of about $994.08, according to the city’s rate study.
New Year’s Fest to offer 60 performances, ball drop, fireworks and more in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A tradition now 37 years old, New Year’s Fest will once again offer a place for revelers to come together in downtown Kalamazoo as people prepare to bid adieu to 2022 and say hello to 2023. A ball drop and fireworks at midnight at City...
‘Envision North Muskegon’ planning session coming up this week
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI – Another community gathering to “Envision North Muskegon” is planned for this week. The Envision North Muskegon community visioning open house will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Walker Community Center, 409 Stewart Street. Envision North Muskegon is an ongoing effort to...
Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy
PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
One One Run offers chance to celebrate ‘starting year out right’ in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Registration for the 40th running of the John Daley Memorial One One Run is open. The annual race, which celebrates “starting the year out right,” will commence at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Spring Valley Park, 2606 Mt. Olivet Rd. in Kalamazoo, a news release from event organizers state.
What’s being built at Walker intersection? It’s big and it’s industrial
WALKER, MI — Construction is set to begin next week on a nearly 200,000-square-foot industrial facility in Walker. The building will be located on Fruitridge Avenue NW, near Three Mile Road, at 3101 Fruitridge Ave. NW. The facility will be 198,000 square feet when completed.
Western Michigan University may give Congressman Fred Upton an honorary degree
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Congressman Fred Upton may receive an honorary degree from Western Michigan University. The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees is set to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to consider approving an honorary degree for Congressman Upton. The board will meet in Rooms 157-159 of the Bernhard Center, 1903 W. Michigan Ave.
Supervisory actions, communication top criticisms of Kalamazoo Township manager in board evaluation
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell opted to listen to his own performance evaluation publicly instead of in closed session on Monday night. “It’s my right to do it in public or private,” Mitchell said, after listening to Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee feedback during the Dec. 12 regular business meeting. “But if we’re going to throw stones and we want to be better, I say we open it up and let the sunshine in.”
Accounting firm hired at $150 an hour to promote transparency at Kalamazoo County office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County has hired a Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm to help increase accountability and promote transparency within the treasurer’s office. In response to concerns raised when a bond payment was made on the deadline date, county commissioners are also requiring the treasurer’s office to provide regular updates to the board, according to the administration.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
