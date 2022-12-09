KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell opted to listen to his own performance evaluation publicly instead of in closed session on Monday night. “It’s my right to do it in public or private,” Mitchell said, after listening to Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee feedback during the Dec. 12 regular business meeting. “But if we’re going to throw stones and we want to be better, I say we open it up and let the sunshine in.”

