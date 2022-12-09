ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

City archivist publishing book about Grand Rapids’ ‘hidden history’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As one of the city’s archivists, Grand Rapids native Matthew Ellis has seen his fair share of historical oddities. Now, Ellis is releasing his first book, “Hidden History of Grand Rapids,” on Jan. 2, 2023. The book features overlooked historical information about the city, like local food trends, the layout of the city’s streets and some colorful city residents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates set for 2023 increases

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have approved sewer and water rate increases in 2023 for nearly all residents on the city’s system. Under the new rates, the average household in Grand Rapids will pay about $31.92 more a year for combined sewer and water services, with a total annual bill of about $994.08, according to the city’s rate study.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Supervisory actions, communication top criticisms of Kalamazoo Township manager in board evaluation

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell opted to listen to his own performance evaluation publicly instead of in closed session on Monday night. “It’s my right to do it in public or private,” Mitchell said, after listening to Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee feedback during the Dec. 12 regular business meeting. “But if we’re going to throw stones and we want to be better, I say we open it up and let the sunshine in.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Accounting firm hired at $150 an hour to promote transparency at Kalamazoo County office

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County has hired a Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm to help increase accountability and promote transparency within the treasurer’s office. In response to concerns raised when a bond payment was made on the deadline date, county commissioners are also requiring the treasurer’s office to provide regular updates to the board, according to the administration.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

