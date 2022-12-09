ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDVdH_0jdBVAtD00

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.

Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty , after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal . He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are included in the asking price. And to sweeten the deal, Lehmann is also handing the next owner two golf carts and his whip, a vintage 1973 Volkswagen Thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqaWl_0jdBVAtD00
The great room has vaulted wood ceilings and a custom inset entertainment wall.

Sited on roughly one acre in the exclusive Kailua-Kona neighborhood, the property has a main house and two detached guest cottages, positioned around a central courtyard and pool. Originally designed in 2005 by California ’s Zak Architecture, each of the four bedrooms has been outfitted with a private outdoor shower constructed from volcanic stone. You’ll also find vaulted wood ceilings in the kitchen and the great room, where the vistas of the Pacific Ocean are particularly striking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwRHg_0jdBVAtD00
Sliding doors in the primary suite offer direct access to the pool.

Elsewhere, the main house has a cozy media room, which can also double as an office if you’re the work-from-home type. “The study has a built-in corner desk with a beautiful wood corner window, so you can sit facing the garden or the [ocean] view,” Lehmann tells WSJ . Those looking to live the quintessential Hawaii lifestyle will enjoy the indoor-outdoor dining area that leads to the wraparound lanai, plus an al fresco barbecue, sunset pavilion and covered patios.

Lehmann is reportedly selling his abode after recently launching a crypto startup that’s based in Los Angeles —he left his position at the food delivery app in 2020 after it was acquired by Uber . Since October 2021, his primary residence has been in Malibu, so it looks like this new venture will keep him closer to home (and only cost him one car).

Click here to see all the photos of 72-170 Ke Alaulu .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiPIw_0jdBVAtD00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 15

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

This $10 Million Australia Mega-Mansion Has a Soccer Field and a 35-Car Garage

Whether you’re a sports nut or an enthusiastic motorist, there’s no shortage of perks inside this Australia estate to keep adults and kids alike entertained.   A 32,000-square-foot mega-mansion tucked into the bushland of Brisbane has just hit the market for a whopping $10 million ($15 million AUD), and it comes with nearly every amenity you could dream of. Among its most outrageous features are an epic 35-car garage, a soccer field, a championship-size tennis court that doubles as a basketball court and a glass-framed swimming pool. Altogether, the property contains a main residence, a two-bedroom guest dwelling, a separate three-car garage...
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AMY KAPLAN

Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million

According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death. "Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy