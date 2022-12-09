This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.

Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty , after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal . He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are included in the asking price. And to sweeten the deal, Lehmann is also handing the next owner two golf carts and his whip, a vintage 1973 Volkswagen Thing.

The great room has vaulted wood ceilings and a custom inset entertainment wall.

Sited on roughly one acre in the exclusive Kailua-Kona neighborhood, the property has a main house and two detached guest cottages, positioned around a central courtyard and pool. Originally designed in 2005 by California ’s Zak Architecture, each of the four bedrooms has been outfitted with a private outdoor shower constructed from volcanic stone. You’ll also find vaulted wood ceilings in the kitchen and the great room, where the vistas of the Pacific Ocean are particularly striking.

Sliding doors in the primary suite offer direct access to the pool.

Elsewhere, the main house has a cozy media room, which can also double as an office if you’re the work-from-home type. “The study has a built-in corner desk with a beautiful wood corner window, so you can sit facing the garden or the [ocean] view,” Lehmann tells WSJ . Those looking to live the quintessential Hawaii lifestyle will enjoy the indoor-outdoor dining area that leads to the wraparound lanai, plus an al fresco barbecue, sunset pavilion and covered patios.

Lehmann is reportedly selling his abode after recently launching a crypto startup that’s based in Los Angeles —he left his position at the food delivery app in 2020 after it was acquired by Uber . Since October 2021, his primary residence has been in Malibu, so it looks like this new venture will keep him closer to home (and only cost him one car).

