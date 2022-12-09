ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BROOKLYN DRIVE-BY: 2 men hit by hail of bullets outside restaurant

By Adam Warner
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two men were gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in Brooklyn early Friday morning, police said as the victims recovered at a hospital.

The men were standing in front of Sol De Quito on Irving Avenue in Bushwick around 4 a.m. when a shooter opened fire from a passing dark-colored sedan.

A 24-year-old man was hit in the torso as bullets flew outside the eatery. A 22-year-old man was struck in the leg.

The two victims were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. They’re both expected to survive.

No arrests have been reported by police as an investigation continues.

