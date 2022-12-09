Read full article on original website
28th Annual Reflections in the Park is Full of Surprises
With Christmas mere days away, the holiday spirit is beginning to take hold in Dubuque. This is especially true at Louis Murphy Park, where the annual Reflections in the Park is underway nightly through the end of 2022. The 28th Annual holiday event is beautiful as it benefits a vital...
Galena Shines Bright as the Best Holiday Tourist Town
Holiday cheer was overflowing during Galena's annual luminaria, and lively windows walk this past Saturday. As evidenced by the hundreds of people on Galena's historic Main Street, the event ranks high as the quintessential Christmas holiday experience. The over five-thousand luminarias lining the town's sidewalks and staircases had Galena glowing...
Top Illusionist Set to Bring Magic and Wonder to Dubuque
One of the most popular and beloved illusionists in the world is taking his talents to Dubuque come 2023!. The renowned Bill Blagg is bring his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. "The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!" will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center.
The12 Days of Christmas Giving With Interiors… By Design
Tis the season to be merry and make others jolly; and that's exactly what Interiors... By Design hopes to do, by making donations each day to vital local organizations and charities. From December 14th through December 25th, $1,000 will be donated each day. It's Interior... By Design's way of celebrating...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Santa and Mrs. Claus Bring Christmas Magic to Dubuque Kwik Stop (PHOTOS)
"Free Santa Day" was underway at Kwik Stop on Pennsylvania Avenue and the NW Arterial on Saturday, December 3rd. It was a fun-filled morning of kids and adults stopping by the store, and the adjoining Dairy Queen, to get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus!. Kwik Stop took...
Shop Local and Save 20% on a Mississippi River Museum Membership
Tis' the Season to Shop Locally! Dubuque and the Tri-States are incredibly fortunate to have abundant opportunities to find that perfect gift that shows you care about the recipient while supporting local-owned-businesses. During the next couple of weeks, we will explore some excellent gift-buying options, such as those presented by...
Holiday Train Rolled into Town
The 2022 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Dubuque Tuesday evening. The cold evening didn't seem to bother the large crowd that gathered to see the train. The Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director; Theresa Caldwell was presented a check for $6000 from Canadian Pacific. Also on hand was the mayor of Dubuque; Brad Cavanagh.
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest
A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder
According to a released statement from the Dubuque Police Department, investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster of Dubuque. Romell Davon Enoch, 23, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa was taken into custody by DPD Investigators today at the Clarinda Facility. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree.
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
Dubuque to Florida Flights See Big Interest
With considerable fanfare, Avelo Airline announced earlier this year the start of nonstop passenger airline service between Dubuque and Orlando. For a good reason, Avelo's coming to Dubuque Regional Airport was big news across Dubuque and eastern Iowa. It was enthusiastically welcomed after American Airlines decided to depart from Dubuque in September, citing a pilot shortage as the reason.
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
Dubuque Sheriff’s Office Is a Victim in Latest Phone Scam
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has a Facebook post with a blaring notice of a "SCAM ALERT!!!!!" I pay close attention whenever I see ALL CAPS with that many exclamation points in a Sheriff's Office alert. The message highlights that there is yet again a phone scam targeting vulnerable and...
Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
Saints Split Rivalry Weekend Away
A weekend of matches saw the Dubuque Fighting Saints walk away with half of the total possible points, with a win over the Rough Riders, followed by a tough night and a loss in Des Moines. Friday night the Saints headed to Cedar Rapids for another stellar night of hockey...
