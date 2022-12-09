BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO