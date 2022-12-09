Nike reveals new Phantom GX football boot and they're bolder than ever

Nike's brand new Phantom GX football boots have been revealed and they might be their boldest boot ever.

Inspired by a fingerprint, the bright pink Phantom GX features fingerprint style motif across the upper, and a knitted sock for extra comfort. The upper is made with the new Nike Gripknit yarn, which aims to be as soft and pliable as possible, while also providing added grip to improve touch.

BUY IT NOW Order the Nike Phantom GX football boot here

The Phantom GX also claims to offers unrivalled perfromance in wet and rainy conditions - something which will serve footballers in the UK particularly well. The way the Gripknit yarn is melted and coated, it should protect the knit from getting wet without having to add extra coating materials, allowing the player to have a better boot-to-ball connection.

An upgraded stud pattern is designed to increase traction and responsiveness when making quick cuts. The agility plate consists of 13 studs, five of them being Tri-star studs, creating the highest stud variation of any boot in the Nike line up to date.

The Phantom GX is made with at least 20 percent recycled content by weight. The Phantom GX is the first elite Nike boot at retail to feature a heel counter that is usually reserved for our sponsored Nike athletes.

The boots may be debuted at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Order the Nike Phantom GX football boot here.