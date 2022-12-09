Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Marshall Hardware Busy Before Approaching Blizzard
DULUTH, Minn. — As you might imagine, hardware stores were busy during the day Tuesday before the blizzard arrived. Marshall Hardware in Lakeside was one of those places. Owner Steve Marshall said his team was ready for the increase in business, with inventory at solid levels. “You just have...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Fire Department Asks Public To ‘Adopt A Hydrant’
DULUTH, Minn. — With the winter blizzard covering the Twin Ports, the Duluth Fire Department is asking the public to “adopt a hydrant.”. Fires can happen in seconds and being able to see hydrants is crucial. The DFD says clearing off snow and ice on the City’s fire...
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Warming Center May Be Open Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. – The snow and wind have been tough on people who may not have a permanent place to stay. The CHUM Warming Center can help these people. The center is located on West Third Street in the old Lincoln Park Senior Center. Generally it is open for people to take shelter overnight, but in light of the Blizzard, the warming center was open all day Wednesday.
FOX 21 Online
Winter Weather Closings & Delays
With the major winter storm coming Tuesday night, going through Thursday in the Twin Ports. There are events that are canceled or postponed, and businesses that may be closed. Below is the list which will be updated continuously. All City of Duluth board and commission meetings December 14 are canceled...
FOX 21 Online
Snow Days Vs. E-Learning From Home In The Northland
NORTHLAND — Many schools in the Northland shut down due to the storm, but a few stayed open and operated from home. The majority of local schools called off school completely opting for a traditional snow day at home. This includes Duluth, Superior, and many other districts in the Northland.
FOX 21 Online
AMI Community COVID Vaccine Clinic in Superior Closing Friday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The AMI COVID Vaccine Clinic in Superior will be closing this Friday. The mobile clinic was established in 2021 to take on some of the demand local clinics and pharmacies faced. The clinic located within the Government Center in Superior is free and serves people six...
FOX 21 Online
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
FOX 21 Online
Power Companies Prepared for Blizzard
DULUTH, Minn. – SUPERIOR, Wisc. – For the past week we’ve known that this storm is coming. The storm is bringing a lot of snow and wind and these are two things that power companies regularly prepare for. Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are no different, they have plans in place to deal with this type of storm. “When we see storms like this headed our way it is all hands on deck mentality,” says Amy Rutledge, Director Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power.
FOX 21 Online
Solidarity Rally and Informational Picket for Rail Labor
DULUTH, Minn. – Rail workers in Duluth held an informational picket Tuesday for rail labor. Conductors, engineers, and yard masters from various class-one railroads in town say they aren’t 100 percent pleased with the contract recently imposed by congress. Rather than the seven paid sick days rail workers...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership
DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Announces Holiday Window, Lighting Display Contest Winners
DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday morning, some Downtown Duluth businesses were recognized for bringing holiday spirit to their storefronts. 20 businesses participated in the 17th annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display contest. There awards given out were:. Best Lighting – Namaste Gifts and Healing. Most Original Display – Commercial: CSL...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson To Launch Re-Election Campaign On Tuesday
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will launch her campaign for re-election on Tuesday, according to a press release sent out by her campaign manager. The event will take place at 500 Canal Park Drive at 11:30 a.m. According to the press release, “Mayor Larson will outline her...
FOX 21 Online
Superior to See Lower Property Taxes
SUPERIOR, Wisc. – There will be good news for residents of Superior when they open their property tax bills later this month as they will see a three percent reduction . Your property taxes actually consist of taxes from four units of government, City, County, Schools and Technical Colleges.
FOX 21 Online
Sweetly Kismet Candy Store In Carlton Gathers Clothes For The Local Homeless
CARLTON, Minn. — One candy store is collecting winter clothing for the homeless in Carlton. Sweetly Kismet Candy Store is accepting winter clothing donations this weekend and next weekend. All of the clothes will be donated to CHUM and Life House in Duluth. They’re looking for adult clothing sizes,...
boreal.org
Winter storm warning along North Shore upgraded to blizzard warning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 13, 2022. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Warning along the North Shore to a Blizzard Warning due to expected high winds and low visibilities. The North Shore is also where it is expected to get the most snow, with high concern that a very heavy snow load will lead to power outages. Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible tomorrow.
FOX 21 Online
Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
boreal.org
Winter storm updates for this week
December 11. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the Northland as a complex winter storm approaches. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates on Monday!
Comments / 1