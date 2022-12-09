ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter

(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Skin care services from Illumatox in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s something that guarantees results-driven aesthetics – exactly what you get at a medical spa. Local 5 Live visited with the founder of Illumatox in Menasha with more on her passion for skin health, skin care, and how you can benefit. Illumatox is located at...
Keeping minds and bodies active as we age with Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – You’ve been hearing it for some time now, from volunteers, and employees – at Woodside Senior Communities it’s all about the residents. Administrator Meghan Mehlberg Fuss visited Local 5 Live along with resident John Dwyer with more on his book, ‘My Freshman Year of College – Off to a Shakey Start’ where he writes about his experience at college life as a baby boomer. They also give advice on how to keep the mind and body active as we age.
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
