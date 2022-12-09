Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Matthew Beyer found guilty of killing his two young children, sentenced to life in prison
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The father accused of killing his two young children back in 2020 was found guilty in Outagamie County Court on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty on both counts of First Degree Intentional...
wearegreenbay.com
Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
wearegreenbay.com
Catching up with Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy. Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wearegreenbay.com
All lanes on Velp Avenue in Green Bay back open after WPS fixes damaged powerlines
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the downed power pole on Velp Avenue in Green Bay. According to officers, traffic flow is back to normal in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue, and drivers are now able to utilize both lanes of travel in each direction.
wearegreenbay.com
Skin care services from Illumatox in Menasha
(WFRV) – It’s something that guarantees results-driven aesthetics – exactly what you get at a medical spa. Local 5 Live visited with the founder of Illumatox in Menasha with more on her passion for skin health, skin care, and how you can benefit. Illumatox is located at...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Eric Genrich joins Local 5 News to talk about various campaigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday morning to provide a community update about various campaigns and programs in the area. Genrich started off by explaining in detail about the Golden House Be Safe campaign, which is about spreading...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – A new addition to the Rahr-West Art Musuem makes it more accessible to all and there’s an event coming up that you won’t want to miss. Local 5 Live visited the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc with more on the new addition of the elevator plus details on the ‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event.
wearegreenbay.com
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Unified School District wins $20K technology makeover from Packers’ Leap for Learning program
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and UScellular have announced the winner of a $20,000 technology makeover through the inaugural Leap for Learning program. According to a release, the Oconto Unified School District was awarded the prize during a celebration on Tuesday and is expected to use the money to fund a new STEM lab.
wearegreenbay.com
Keeping minds and bodies active as we age with Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – You’ve been hearing it for some time now, from volunteers, and employees – at Woodside Senior Communities it’s all about the residents. Administrator Meghan Mehlberg Fuss visited Local 5 Live along with resident John Dwyer with more on his book, ‘My Freshman Year of College – Off to a Shakey Start’ where he writes about his experience at college life as a baby boomer. They also give advice on how to keep the mind and body active as we age.
wearegreenbay.com
Adverse weather pushes back bridge project in Menasha, open date moves to mid-January
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers hoping to cross the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will have to wait a month, as adverse weather has caused some modifications to the project. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced ‘schedule modifications’ to the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha. The modifications are...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
wearegreenbay.com
Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
Comments / 0