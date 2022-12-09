Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Related
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area
There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0