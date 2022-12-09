ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand

Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon

How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area

There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

