We enjoyed another day with some much needed sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially early Tuesday before the high clouds started to roll in. Afternoon highs were pretty close to average for mid-December with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the sun as we are headed back into the wet weather into Wednesday. It was a chilly but pretty start to Tuesday with folks definitely fully in the holiday spirit less then 2 weeks away from the holiday.

