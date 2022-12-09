Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
WTVQ
Amber Alert issued for missing West Virginia child; may be in Kentucky
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child that law enforcement said was abducted. The alert is for 6-year-old Mila Carf, of Ona, according to ABC affiliate WCHS. Mila has brown hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds....
WTVQ
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
WTVQ
Kentucky man gets rare match kidney transplant just in time for Christmas
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a life-saving gift just in time for Christmas. He just learned that a donor match had been found and he has a member of the famous band Foreigner to thank. Don’t let the Keurig fool...
WTVQ
Brief shot of sunny and dry weather goes away quickly into the mid-week
We enjoyed another day with some much needed sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially early Tuesday before the high clouds started to roll in. Afternoon highs were pretty close to average for mid-December with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the sun as we are headed back into the wet weather into Wednesday. It was a chilly but pretty start to Tuesday with folks definitely fully in the holiday spirit less then 2 weeks away from the holiday.
WTVQ
Wet weather gives way to drier and colder conditions heading toward the weekend
It was a damp and dreary Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with steady rain early in the day, a brief break, then more moisture streaming in ahead of a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary. By mid-afternoon Wednesday many locations has already picked 1″ rainfall totals with more expected as a wave of energy rides along the surface front.
Comments / 0