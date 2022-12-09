ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Brief shot of sunny and dry weather goes away quickly into the mid-week

We enjoyed another day with some much needed sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially early Tuesday before the high clouds started to roll in. Afternoon highs were pretty close to average for mid-December with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the sun as we are headed back into the wet weather into Wednesday. It was a chilly but pretty start to Tuesday with folks definitely fully in the holiday spirit less then 2 weeks away from the holiday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Wet weather gives way to drier and colder conditions heading toward the weekend

It was a damp and dreary Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with steady rain early in the day, a brief break, then more moisture streaming in ahead of a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary. By mid-afternoon Wednesday many locations has already picked 1″ rainfall totals with more expected as a wave of energy rides along the surface front.
KENTUCKY STATE

