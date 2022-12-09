ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville artist chosen to create 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival poster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has revealed the artist behind the official 2023 festival poster. Artist and designer Liesl Long Chaintreuil is a Louisville native who attended duPont Manual High School's nationally recognized Visual Arts Magnet. Chaintreuil is known for her colorful paint palette and unique technique...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Louisville bar with 'farm-to-table' concept opening in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former mail sorting facility in the Highlands has been transformed into a bar that's focusing on bringing a local concept to cocktails. Epiphany is a cocktail bar with a community-driven vision hoping to support local farmers. It's located at 1525 Highland Avenue, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Edition bringing 'Legacy Tour' to Louisville in spring 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Edition is bringing its "Legacy Tour" to Louisville in the spring. The Grammy-nominated R&B group will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, April 14. The lineup includes a "New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of GUY...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's homeless outreach groups preparing for winter temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the holiday season is typically a precursor to frigid temperatures, news that changes things for those living on the streets of Louisville. Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, spends her days making sure people are staying safe and trying to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman cashes $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off after gift mix-up at holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery "Hit The Jackpot" ticket she received at a company holiday party. According to a news release from Kentucky Lottery officials, Lori Janes, an office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with coworkers. At some point, a $25 TJ Maxx gift card meant for her was taken by someone else.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Safe Haven Baby Box added in Georgetown, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new baby box in southern Indiana. The 94th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state will be installed in Georgetown. The box will be opening at the newly renovated Georgetown Township Fire Department Station 1 on State Road 64. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are...
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man known as 'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18. Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses. Police say he doesn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
LOUISVILLE, KY

