FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Louisville artist chosen to create 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival poster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has revealed the artist behind the official 2023 festival poster. Artist and designer Liesl Long Chaintreuil is a Louisville native who attended duPont Manual High School's nationally recognized Visual Arts Magnet. Chaintreuil is known for her colorful paint palette and unique technique...
wdrb.com
New Louisville bar with 'farm-to-table' concept opening in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former mail sorting facility in the Highlands has been transformed into a bar that's focusing on bringing a local concept to cocktails. Epiphany is a cocktail bar with a community-driven vision hoping to support local farmers. It's located at 1525 Highland Avenue, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
wdrb.com
New Edition bringing 'Legacy Tour' to Louisville in spring 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Edition is bringing its "Legacy Tour" to Louisville in the spring. The Grammy-nominated R&B group will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, April 14. The lineup includes a "New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of GUY...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
wdrb.com
Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
wdrb.com
New sales tax on conventions leaves Kentucky Venues searching for guidance from Frankfort
After recovery from pandemic setbacks, Kentucky Venues grapples with new sales tax on conventions. A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 will impose a 6% sales tax on rental space for meetings and conventions. In Louisville, that could pose an obstacle for potential business at Kentucky Venues in 2023.
wdrb.com
Louisville's homeless outreach groups preparing for winter temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the holiday season is typically a precursor to frigid temperatures, news that changes things for those living on the streets of Louisville. Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, spends her days making sure people are staying safe and trying to...
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
wdrb.com
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of I-64 on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until Dec. 23
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed for more than a week. The lanes were shut down at 4 a.m. as part of a planned nine-day directional closure of the bridge. That means drivers can't take the bridge to...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman cashes $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off after gift mix-up at holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery "Hit The Jackpot" ticket she received at a company holiday party. According to a news release from Kentucky Lottery officials, Lori Janes, an office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with coworkers. At some point, a $25 TJ Maxx gift card meant for her was taken by someone else.
wdrb.com
New Safe Haven Baby Box added in Georgetown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new baby box in southern Indiana. The 94th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state will be installed in Georgetown. The box will be opening at the newly renovated Georgetown Township Fire Department Station 1 on State Road 64. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are...
wdrb.com
Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
wdrb.com
Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder near Westport Road reopen after car, semi crash
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- An accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the Gene Snyder in the area of Westport Road shut down the northbound lanes Wednesday evening, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. MetroSafe says the call for the accident came in shortly before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes...
wdrb.com
9-day closure of eastbound lanes on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to start Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to begin this week. Starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge will close. That means drivers won't be able to use the Sherman Minton to...
wdrb.com
Long-term lane closures on I-64 near I-265 scheduled for Thursday; I-71S to close overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long-term and short-term lane closures on Interstates 64 and 71 are scheduled to start Thursday evening. Crews are set to begin working on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and the I-64 interchange on Thursday, Dec. 15. The left lanes of both I-64 East and West will close at the I-265 bridge.
wdrb.com
Louisville man known as 'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18. Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses. Police say he doesn't...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
