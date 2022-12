Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants. Constructing a solar powered oven and creating drum circle communities are two local elementary school projects receiving funding from California Credit Unionthrough its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles County.

