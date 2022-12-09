Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police co-sponsor Lonoikamakahiki Fishing Tournament
The Hawai‘i Police Activities League recently helped keiki in Hilo create their own fish stories. The Hilo Community Policing Section, in partnership with Maha Village Neighborhood Watch, co-sponsored the Lonoikamakahiki Catch-and-Release Fishing Tournament on Nov. 19 at Lehia Beach Park in Keaukaha. About 50 keiki from 5 to 16...
bigislandnow.com
Forest reserve, trail and sanctuary to reopen after being closed because of Mauna Loa eruption
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is reopening several areas two weeks after they were closed because of the volcanic activity on Mauna Loa. The following areas will be reopened:. Kapāpala Forest Reserve. ʻĀinapō Trail, road and cabin.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i politician behind national education report
A nationwide, bipartisan study group of 20 education legislators and legislative staff has published a report finding stagnancy in state education systems across the United States. Hawai‘i State House Rep. Justin Woodson (District 19 – areas of Kahului, Puʻunēnē and portions of Wailuku on Maui) is a member of the...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island’s Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes no longer erupting
The sister volcano eruptions on the Big Island are over — for now. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced in back-to-back news updates that Mauna Loa and Kīlauea have both stopped erupting. Regarding Mauna Loa: Lava supply to the fissure 3 vent on the Northeast...
bigislandnow.com
Dry conditions persist through November in some parts of Big Island; others saw near or above average rainfall
After two months of the 2022-23 wet season, some portions of the state remain under significant drought, with Maui County and the Big Island having the worst conditions, according to the monthly rainfall summary for November from the National Weather Service in Honolulu. Big Island rainfall totals for the year...
bigislandnow.com
Office of Hawaiian Affairs elect new leadership today
Today, the newly sworn-in trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to select the board’s leadership. Trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony on Dec. 8 at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected...
bigislandnow.com
Get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free
Santa is taking time out of his busy Christmas schedule to hop in the sleigh and make a special trip this weekend to the Big Island. And he’s bringing the missus with him. Don’t miss your chance to see him Dec. 16 and 17 at Kona Commons in Kailua-Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Shark attack reported Tuesday morning at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Big Island
This story was updated Dec. 14. On Tuesday morning, a 68-year-old man from Waikōloa was bitten by a tiger shark in ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikōloa. He fended off the animal with a knife before nearby beachgoers responded to his calls for help, according to the Hawai‘i Fire Department.
bigislandnow.com
Open casting call on Big Island for lead child actress aged 10-13, good swimmer
The University of Southern California team is conducting an in-person open casting call for its 20-minute thesis film “Two Breaths,” which will be shot on the Big Island in early 2023. The team from the USC School of Cinematic Arts is looking for a lead female child actor,...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek help identifying man involved in store theft in Waikōloa
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft on Dec 1 at 7:53 p.m. at a retail store in Waikōloa. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, brown hair with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a light-colored baseball cap.
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Runaway 17-year-old girl missing since October
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway and has been missing since the middle of October. Police are searching for Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio, who was last seen Oct. 18 near the intersection of Makala Boulevard and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Comments / 0