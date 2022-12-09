ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Island police co-sponsor Lonoikamakahiki Fishing Tournament

The Hawai‘i Police Activities League recently helped keiki in Hilo create their own fish stories. The Hilo Community Policing Section, in partnership with Maha Village Neighborhood Watch, co-sponsored the Lonoikamakahiki Catch-and-Release Fishing Tournament on Nov. 19 at Lehia Beach Park in Keaukaha. About 50 keiki from 5 to 16...
HILO, HI
Hawai‘i politician behind national education report

A nationwide, bipartisan study group of 20 education legislators and legislative staff has published a report finding stagnancy in state education systems across the United States. Hawai‘i State House Rep. Justin Woodson (District 19 – areas of Kahului, Puʻunēnē and portions of Wailuku on Maui) is a member of the...
HAWAII STATE
Big Island’s Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes no longer erupting

The sister volcano eruptions on the Big Island are over — for now. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced in back-to-back news updates that Mauna Loa and Kīlauea have both stopped erupting. Regarding Mauna Loa: Lava supply to the fissure 3 vent on the Northeast...
HAWAII STATE
Office of Hawaiian Affairs elect new leadership today

Today, the newly sworn-in trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to select the board’s leadership. Trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony on Dec. 8 at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected...
HONOLULU, HI
Get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free

Santa is taking time out of his busy Christmas schedule to hop in the sleigh and make a special trip this weekend to the Big Island. And he’s bringing the missus with him. Don’t miss your chance to see him Dec. 16 and 17 at Kona Commons in Kailua-Kona.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Police seek help identifying man involved in store theft in Waikōloa

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft on Dec 1 at 7:53 p.m. at a retail store in Waikōloa. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, brown hair with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a light-colored baseball cap.
HAWAII STATE
Police Seek Runaway 17-year-old girl missing since October

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway and has been missing since the middle of October. Police are searching for Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio, who was last seen Oct. 18 near the intersection of Makala Boulevard and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
KAILUA-KONA, HI

