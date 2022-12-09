Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway and has been missing since the middle of October. Police are searching for Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio, who was last seen Oct. 18 near the intersection of Makala Boulevard and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO