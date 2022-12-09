Read full article on original website
Related
Interactive snow map shows where you’ll run into weather troubles in the Upper Peninsula
Heavy snow is going to fall across a large part of the Upper Peninsula. Here is an interactive snow map that you can zoom in to get highly detailed, localized snowfall forecasts.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, icy roads possible with incoming storm
MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has explained how today’s incoming storm will bring in rain as part of the first wave, but is also expected to send a messy wintry mix over parts of central and northern Lower Michigan. The National Weather Service is also cautioning people about high winds...
Winter Storm Watch for part of Upper Peninsula, almost a foot of snow expected
A blizzard producing storm is raging well west of Michigan in the northern Plains. While most of Lower Michigan will stay on the warm side of this storm for most of the precipitation, the Upper Peninsula will eventually get into the colder part of the storm. This is when heavy snow will occur across at least the western U.P.
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota
The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
WOOD
Icy mix late Wednesday; snow starting Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. Areas that have the best chance of seeing light ice accumulations and hazardous driving have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week
A larger system develops brings a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Slick travel is likely Thursday morning.
Forecast: Quiet start to week, system arrives Wednesday
Light rain or snow will last overnight into parts of Sunday morning as a weak clipper moves across the U.P. and Northern lower Michigan.
Massive Storm Hitting Most of US – But Not in Michigan (Yet)
In Northern Michigan, a system rolls in Wednesday night with some rain/snow for parts of the region. The 9&10 Weather team is tracking the system, and some accumulation is expected. Check out the latest reports on our Weather page.
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
UpNorthLive.com
Snow and rain expected Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
Friday update on next week's big snowstorm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big storm headed our way next week and the amount of moisture it will dump on Minnesota.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Possible Tornadoes, Severe Weather On Its Way To Georgia
Here's when you can expect it.
Michigan is using beet juice instead of road salt to de-ice roads
The Michigan Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt. The solution: beet juice. Officials say using beet juice instead of salt helps maintain the ecosystem, and protects the infrastructure while treating the roads.
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
oilcity.news
Blizzard warnings in effect for Wyoming with heavy snow, strong winds on I-25, I-80, I-90; road closures likely
CASPER, Wyo. — With a big storm expected to move into Wyoming early this week, travel is expected to become difficult or impossible in some regions, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Blizzard warnings will start taking effect in some areas of the state on Monday...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0