ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side

The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Icy mix late Wednesday; snow starting Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. Areas that have the best chance of seeing light ice accumulations and hazardous driving have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
Hot 97-5

Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
BISMARCK, ND
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy