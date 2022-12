Tennessee is once again in the running for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. 10 games into the 2022-23 season and just two games away from conference play beginning, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Tennessee as a two-seed in the Big Dance in his most recent bracketology that he released earlier this week. Lunardi projects the Vols to open the tournament against 15-seed Liberty in Greensboro, North Carolina as part of the South region of the bracket. If the Vols were to beat the Flames, they would play the winner of seven-seed Iowa and 10-seed Texas Tech.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO