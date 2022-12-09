SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was arrested in Southington on Monday after police say they found him with two guns that had extended magazines on them. Angel Aviles, 18, was charged after one of the firearms was found to be a ghost gun – meaning it was untraceable due to a lack of a serial number – and the other had been reported stolen from North Carolina, according to police.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO