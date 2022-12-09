"December 7 brings one of those magical moments when the sky changes dramatically before your very eyes," NASA says. The celestial event is called a lunar occultation: when one object passes over another, shielding the background object from the observer's view. Beginning around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the moon will pass in front of the Red Planet, Mars. Viewers in the Northeast will "see the moon just graze past Mars," according to NASA. Viewing may be difficult due to cloud coverage in the region this evening. To guarantee you get a glimpse of the event, tune in to a live-stream from the Griffith Observatory starting at 9 p.m. EST. Wednesday's full moon is known as the "Cold Moon," a name to usher in the coldest months of the year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

7 DAYS AGO