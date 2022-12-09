Read full article on original website
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Experts say it’s the best meteor shower of 2022 and could put on an impressive performance for evening stargazers, but widespread clouds and wintry weather could be problematic for onlookers on Tuesday night. Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky as one of the top astronomy events...
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
Two minerals never before been seen on Earth found inside 17-ton meteorite
The minerals were found inside a slice of the El Ali meteorite, which landed in Somalia in 2020.
Watch the 'Cold Moon' eclipse Mars during the final full moon of 2022
The 'Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2022, will appear to swoop in front of Mars in a phenomenon called lunar occultation.
7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
A tiny "mineral flower" seen on the planet Mars may have been created by water
Rock flower on MarsCredit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS; Public Domain Image. Earlier in February 2022, NASA's Mars rover, Curiosity, captured the most bizarre image on the planet Mars. The rover had been looking for signs of life on the planet. It captures visual data and relays it back to Earth.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
Colossal Exoplanet Is One of The Most Massive Super-Earths Ever Discovered
A newly found exoplanet just 200 light-years away could shed new light on one of planetary science's strangest mysteries. At around 1.8 times the radius of Earth, the object named TOI-1075b ranks among the biggest examples of a super-Earth exoplanet we've found to date. It also sits solidly in what we call the small-planet radius gap; a seeming deficit of planets between 1.5 and 2 Earth radii.
Nasa space telescope proves stars ‘don’t die alone’ with mind-blowing explosion display
ONE of Nasa's most prominent telescopes has revealed a mind-blowing discovery about what happens when stars die. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) currently orbits Earth at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), a spot that's close to Earth but actually orbits the sun, according to Space.com. JWST launched on...
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
December’s top sky events include 2022′s strongest meteor shower, final full moon
Not to be outdone by the holiday season sparkle, Mother Nature will be spangling our night sky with some special events in the weeks to come. The month of December will feature the last full moon of 2022, the rapid-fire Geminid meteor shower, the low-key Ursid meteor shower, a peek at the mythical Pegasus constellation, the “disappearance” of Mars, and bright looks at Jupiter and Saturn.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Full 'cold moon' shines bright and eclipses Mars in a rare event
December's full moon, also known as the "cold moon," will shine bright in the night sky this Wednesday, peaking at 11:08 p.m. ET. Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will also be visible in the night sky Wednesday, with an extraordinarily rare phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation of Mars, set to happen around the moon's peak fullness, according to EarthSky.
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...
Hubble Space Telescope spots haunting glow surrounding the solar system
Astronomers used 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images to discover an eerie glow surrounding the solar system even after all other light sources have been eliminated.
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Centaur Volcanic Comet Erupts in Our Solar System: Astronomers
A volcanic comet flying through our solar system had a major eruption observed by astronomers, according to report on earlier this December. The frozen cosmic snowball known as the Comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann consisting of dust, gas, and rocks reportedly emitted over 1 million tons of debris and potential building blocks of life into space.
Mars to disappear behind moon Wednesday night
"December 7 brings one of those magical moments when the sky changes dramatically before your very eyes," NASA says. The celestial event is called a lunar occultation: when one object passes over another, shielding the background object from the observer's view. Beginning around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the moon will pass in front of the Red Planet, Mars. Viewers in the Northeast will "see the moon just graze past Mars," according to NASA. Viewing may be difficult due to cloud coverage in the region this evening. To guarantee you get a glimpse of the event, tune in to a live-stream from the Griffith Observatory starting at 9 p.m. EST. Wednesday's full moon is known as the "Cold Moon," a name to usher in the coldest months of the year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
