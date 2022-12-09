ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dyson supersonic hair dryer and corrale straighteners have a rare £75 saving – but for this weekend only

By Eva Waite-Taylor and Daisy Lester
 5 days ago

Calling all beauty-lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson ’s supersonic hair dryer and corrale hair straighteners currently have £75 off, thanks to Currys, but you’ll have to be quick.

Much like the airwrap , the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted.

Launched in 2016, the brand’s first foray into beauty was the result of $71 million worth of research, as it set out to create a totally new drying experience. It’s safe to say it succeeded in this – with the hair dryer quickly rising to cult status. For this weekend only, the hair tool’s price has been slashed to just £254.99, courtesy of Currys.

Similarly, Dyson’s corrale, which is one of our favourite cordless hair straighteners , has also been reduced for the weekend. The portable tool launched in 2020 and features flexing plates that shape to gather hair, while using less heat.

To make sure you don’t miss out (a supersonic hair dryer sold every two minutes over the Black Friday weekend), read on for everything you need to know about the Dyson supersonic hair dryer and the corrale hair straighteners deals at Currys.

Read more:

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £254.99, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAU5V_0jdBPzOU00

There is no denying the one-of-a-kind styling tool is immensely popular. When we reviewed the dryer , our writer noted it’s “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

“While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most,” they added. If you’re styling your hair on a regular basis, you need this in your beauty bounty.

The £75-saving is only available in-store and on online this weekend (Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December). It’s the cheapest price the retailer has ever reduced the dryer to, so we predict it’ll be popular – you’ll want to snap it up fast before the deal ends. Go, go, go!

Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £399.99, now £324.99, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXtZ2_0jdBPzOU00

Having landed a spot in our review of the best cordless hair straighteners , you can trust the performance of Dyson’s corrale design. Our writer noted the straighteners are “packed with innovative technology to help combat heat damage”.

“Flexible copper allow plates that bend to the hair’s strands, to avoid breakage, and three heat settings (165C, 185C and 210C) mean you can tailor the temperature to your needs,” they noted. It takes “70 minutes to charge fully but, if you do run out of battery, fear not, because the good news is you can use the corrale while it’s plugged in, too, making it a great option for everyday use”.

Thanks to the Currys discount, you can snap up this hair tool for £75 less, but you’ll have to be quick, as the deal will only run this weekend.

Hair feeling a little lacklustre? Try our best hair masks for hydrating dry and damaged locks

