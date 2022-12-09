ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you go to a restaurant, the main things you’re looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you’re sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?

Views can take your ordinary delicious steak dinner with a bottle of wine to constantly looking at the window marveling at what is just outside of your table. So, where can you find the best restaurants with a view in America?

Luckily, if you’re in Dallas, you won’t have to travel far. We checked out a report from Gayot The Guide to the Good Life on the best 10 restaurants with a view in the U.S.A and a Dallas spot cracked into the list.

If you’re looking for top-notch views and an incredible dinner in the Big D, look no further than SER Steak + Spirits on Stemmons Freeway. “Striking views of Dallas and tasty beef await at this modern steakhouse at the Hilton Anatole,” the report said.

KDAF

