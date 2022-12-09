Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you go to a restaurant, the main things you’re looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you’re sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?

Views can take your ordinary delicious steak dinner with a bottle of wine to constantly looking at the window marveling at what is just outside of your table. So, where can you find the best restaurants with a view in America?

Luckily, if you’re in Dallas, you won’t have to travel far. We checked out a report from Gayot The Guide to the Good Life on the best 10 restaurants with a view in the U.S.A and a Dallas spot cracked into the list.

If you’re looking for top-notch views and an incredible dinner in the Big D, look no further than SER Steak + Spirits on Stemmons Freeway. “Striking views of Dallas and tasty beef await at this modern steakhouse at the Hilton Anatole,” the report said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.