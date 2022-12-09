ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33

Dallas-Fort Worth seeing inflation rising the most among cities in the U.S.: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is a topic being brought up more and more, especially during the holiday season as hosting family get-togethers seems to be getting more expensive. Some cities in the United States aren’t feeling the same hit on their wallets as inflation affects everyone differently. A report from Wallet Hub looked at the cities that are seeing inflation rising the most and one of the biggest cities in Texas was ranked in the top 10.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Crazy Videos Coming Out of Tornadoes Across North Texas This Morning

You may have gotten up this morning and saw some tornado watches or warnings for North Texas. That's because we had some crazy activity just south of us today. Welcome to Texas, where we're less than two weeks from Christmas and we have tornado warnings. Santa better be prepared for some rough landings if this keeps up in a couple weeks. As of right now, we had two confirmed tornadoes in North Texas this morning. First, let's go with the one closest to us over in Decatur.
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. A​t least two people died and dozens were injured when...
LOUISIANA STATE
constructiondive.com

$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month

Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence

The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023

The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
FRISCO, TX
