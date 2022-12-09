ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?

What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?. What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. Belvidere...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Companies dropping job interviews in tight market

Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
ROCKFORD, IL
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford throws holiday artisan market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was the last day of the “There’s Something About Merry Holiday Market.” It was held at the Womanspace campus on Maria Linden Drive. The main building and art studio were filled with handmade art, jewelry, gifts and holiday decor from more than 40 local vendors. Snack and refreshments were available […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces family in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

According to Waze, There Are A Couple Of Traffic Alerts in the Area

Waze is a free app you download to your phone. It provides you real time updates of traffic obstacles. The information is provided from people just like you!. At the time of posting this: According to Waze. These were the current traffic obstacles in our area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,
97ZOK

97ZOK

