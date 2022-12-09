Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
rockrivercurrent.com
This business makes sparks fly: Meet Rockford’s new permanent jewelry vendor
ROCKFORD — Katie Thompson has faced a few misconceptions about her new permanent jewelry business, Linkt. Some confused it for an implant under the skin or a form of branding. Others thought the locally owned business was part of a multi-level marketing company. “They thought it was kind of...
Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford
One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
MyStateline.com
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?. What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. Belvidere...
MyStateline.com
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
Rockford Man Tries to Rob Target, While the Rockford Police Dept Was There
A Rockford man attempted to rob the Target store on East State street, as a bunch of Rockford cops were inside shopping. WREX. So you've see it this time of year, our local law enforcement gathered at a store to buy presents. "Shop with a Cop," it's called a variety of things.
Rockford throws holiday artisan market
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was the last day of the “There’s Something About Merry Holiday Market.” It was held at the Womanspace campus on Maria Linden Drive. The main building and art studio were filled with handmade art, jewelry, gifts and holiday decor from more than 40 local vendors. Snack and refreshments were available […]
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
classichits106.com
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
Fire displaces family in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
rockfordscanner.com
According to Waze, There Are A Couple Of Traffic Alerts in the Area
Waze is a free app you download to your phone. It provides you real time updates of traffic obstacles. The information is provided from people just like you!. At the time of posting this: According to Waze. These were the current traffic obstacles in our area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,
