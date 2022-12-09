Read full article on original website
Roush Reveals $8,400 R Series Kit For The Ford Bronco
Roush Performance has announced a new package for the 2021 - 2022 Ford Bronco, dubbed the R Series kit. Available for both the 2.3-liter and 2.7-liter derivatives, this $8,400 upgrade lends the off-roader more style thanks to subtle enhancements. A Roush front banner above the windscreen lets passers-by know this is no ordinary Bronco. Other hints include a hood cowl graphic, Roush badges for the front fenders, and a variety of body graphics. The side decals are limited to the four-door model, though.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible In Rapid Red: Photos
Since its official unveiling in mid-September, Ford Authority has spotted quite a few 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible finished in Rapid Red.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
CAR AND DRIVER
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Team Completes Validation Drive
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September after years of anticipation and excitement, which is to be expected given the fact that V8-powered, manual transmission-equipped cars don’t exactly grow on trees these days. Though it looks similar to the outgoing S550 generation model, the 2024 Ford Mustang is far more than a simple refresh, with brand new versions of the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, though the former can no longer be pared with a manual transmission. 2024 also marks the debut of the high-performance Dark Horse variant, new packages, and a big motorsports push, but unfortunately, the new Mustang won’t be easy to tune, either. Now, as we await the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang in the U.S. next summer and Europe later next year, The Blue Oval has completed its validation drive of the latest pony car.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
Combustion-Powered Mini Cooper Hardtop Will Look The Same As The EV
Our spy photographers have been very active as the winter testing season picks up, and they've just sent us our first look at the production-bound Mini Cooper Hardtop. We've already seen sporty versions of the hatchback, as well as its electric iteration, but this is our first look at the regular combustion-powered model with its production lights. We are also afforded a clearer view of the new hatch shape, which comes as a result of those new taillights, and the differences between this and the EV are more apparent in these images. So, let's take a closer look at what's new.
Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale Gets A Workout At Fiorano
Thanks to a new video from spy photographer Varryx, we can enjoy the sights and sounds of Ferrari testing the upcoming SF90 Versione Speciale at its Fiorano test track. Before we go any further, we should make it clear that "SF90 Versione Speciale" will not be the car's final name and is instead used as a placeholder to describe the upcoming special edition until the official name is made public. We know this because Ferrari has used the term in the past, specifically when referring to the pre-production 812 Competizione, a special edition based on the preexisting 812 Superfast.
Rivian Pauses Its Commercial Van Deal With Mercedes-Benz
Electric vehicle startup Rivian has announced that its collaboration with Mercedes-Benz to develop commercial vans has been put on hold. The deal was announced in September and would have seen the two companies invest in and operate a new European factory to produce "large electric vans" for both outfits. Rivian would use its second-generation Rivian Light Van (RLV) platform, while Mercedes would use VAN.EA (MB Vans Electric Architecture), with the potential for future joint projects to be explored.
Bizarrely Short Ford Fiesta Is The Weirdest Car You'll See Today
In 2019, Ford decided to cull the Fiesta as the affordable hatchback was considered too small for American tastes. But for one owner, it clearly wasn't small enough. This automotive anomaly, since posted to Reddit, has attracted the attention of many - and it's not hard to see why. If you'd like to check it out at your leisure, it's visible on Google Maps if you find its parking space near Howard Amon Park in Richland, Washington.
Honda Engineers Break Down The Pilot Trailsport's Off-Road Upgrades
Honda has released a video chronicling the development of the new Pilot's Trailsport trim. Now, much of the video is marketing lingo and buzzwords, but at a certain point, some interesting technical insight is provided by Honda engineers. That includes insight into how the crossover's drive modes were selected, its...
Baby Bugatti II Carbon Edition Based On W16 Mistral Revealed
Bugatti and The Little Car Company have teamed up again to produce a limited-edition Bugatti Baby II, exclusively for those who have ordered the W16 Mistral. In celebration of the automaker's 110th birthday, the Baby II was introduced in 2019 as a 75% scale model of the Bugatti Type 35. Now, the Baby II Carbon Edition has been revealed with carbon fiber construction. The composite material is visible on the radiator and grille, the dashboard panel, other interior panels, and the mirror mount. The center of the bespoke black wood steering wheel also features a carbon center, but beyond that, no two Carbon Editions will likely be the same as customers will be able to spec these to match their W16 Mistral hypercars.
Hoonigan Videos Detail The IndyTruck's Final Steps To SEMA 2022
Hoonigan's latest series, centered around its incredible Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck project, has concluded. The two latest video installments give us an in-depth look into the final stages of the build. We've covered every aspect of this project, from the early stages to the fitment of the IndyCar-sourced V6. Now we...
Experienced Trucker Highlights Every Tesla Semi Design Flaw
The Tesla Semi has finally entered production, and already the revolutionary truck is receiving negative feedback from actual truckers. We've been keeping quiet on the Semi's abilities because we don't have the required truck driving experience to provide a sensible opinion, so the emerging comments from truckers are more than welcome.
Mercedes Opens First Electric-Only Showroom As EQ Lineup Expands
The Mercedes-Benz electric revolution is moving faster than anyone thought possible, and the German luxury brand has now opened its first EV-only showroom in the world, based in Japan. Mercedes-Benz has been hard at work getting its EQ range of electric vehicles ready, with several like the EQS Sedan and EQB SUV already on sale in the USA.
Toyota Introduces Hilux-Based Electric Pickup Truck
Toyota Thailand unveiled a new electric pickup truck called the Hilux Revo BEV. Sadly, there's almost no information about it. We can make some assumptions, however. It's based on the current Hilux, built for third-world countries. These vehicles are used for farming, mining, and all sorts of tough jobs, so a dual-motor setup is necessary.
Mazda Finally Confirms The Engine For the CX-90
The 2023 Mazda CX-90 will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Despite being one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the US (because it only offers four-cylinder engines), Mazda is far behind the rest of the industry on electrification. That should change a bit with the release of the new CX-90. Mazda's North American division just announced this upcoming SUV model will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and it will be available in all 50 states. This clearly shows that the CX-90 was designed for a broader US audience, unlike the electric MX-30, which is only sold in California.
"Insider Source" Details Next-Generation Toyota Tacoma Engines
It may be one of the oldest vehicles in its segment, but the 2023 Toyota Tacoma dominates other mid-size trucks in sales. Perhaps the Taco's age isn't really a bug, but a feature. So what's going to happen when Toyota finally reveals the next-generation model? There are some big changes coming to the Tacoma, including a switch to the same TNGA-F platform used by the Tundra and Sequoia. Along with the new architecture, the truck will get some new engines.
McLaren And Lockheed Martin Team Up On Futuristic Supercar Design
Mclaren Automotive is joining up with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to explore and create new design methods for future McLaren supercars. The company announced the partnership at Skunk Works headquarters in the California desert. McLaren brought along the Artura hybrid supercar to pose in front of the Darkstar hypersonic aircraft, a conceptual aircraft that starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
