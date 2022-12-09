ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Governor Edwards visits Mount Pleasant Baptist Church

By Zane Hogue
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJOaO_0jdBP91J00

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three years ago, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in St. Landry Parish was burned down by an arsonist.

A new church was built and celebrated its reopening last month and today, Governor John Bel Edwards visited the church to celebrate the recent reopening.

“Being here is symbolic that we can overcome our challenges and we can work together,” Governor Edwards told News 10.

Governor Edwards said that the three-year rebuilding process for Mount Pleasant uplifted and unified the faith-based community, showing the church is more than just a building.

“It is uplifting for me as well, when we came over here in 2019 people were really down. They had just been shocked. But they were pretty quick to understand that church is a building but the church really is the people. And the people didn’t go anywhere, they’re still here,” he said.

Reverend Gerald Toussaint told News 10 that the governor’s presence was valuable in showing the church is rising from the ashes.

“It’s valuable, it’s a life experience because I don’t think through the burning that we ever had a chance to meet with our governor and meet with the faith base, but all things are working out for the good. Rising from the ashes, that’s exactly what we did,” Reverend Toussaint said.

After seeing the success of Mt. Pleasant, Governor Edwards said that he also looks forward to seeing Greater Union and St. Mary Baptist churches continue their rebuilding process.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Care packages to help most vulnerable in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local and national group came together to support youth going through hardships. Amerigroup Mississippi and Care Cases packed care packages for kids entering the foster system and survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. “So how could this be? How can we sit here and say we care so much […]
PEARL, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Edwards declares State of Emergency following Tuesday night’s deadly storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a series of deadly storms ripped through the northwest corner of Louisiana Tuesday (December 13) night, Governor John Bel Edwards is signing an official State of Emergency document. The Governor’s office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage and all related information at damage.la.gov […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

$1.7M returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Death of Louisiana woman in Natchez home under investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana woman died at a Natchez home in what investigators are calling “suspicious circumstances.” The Natchez Democrat reported Adams County deputies responded to a home on U.S. 84 where paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman, 30. She later died. Deputies said they found the circumstances Newman’s death to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
MyArkLaMiss

“Drive sober or get pulled over”: Holiday Law enforcement push to protect motorist

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across Arkansas to spread awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. Starting December 16, 2022, through January 1, Arkansas State Troopers and law enforcement officers from local departments will work to get impaired drivers […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy