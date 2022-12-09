Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Wreath Walk, Irish dancing, ‘Home for the Holidays,’ an MLK Tribute and Comedy Night
Usually around the holidays, I feel a frenzied energy to accomplish everything and am overwhelmed by events and “to do” items. This year, emerging from COVID hibernation, I’ve felt a quietness and joy in the events that normally make me feel like the season is rushing by. I hope you readers feel the same. Rather than dread the busyness of the season, let’s relish that we get to gather together once more! Here are some holiday happenings on the horizon and some events to add to your calendar in the new year.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Last-minute gift ideas sure to make you a holiday hero
The 12 Days of Christmas countdown has officially begun, and if you’re one of the many out there who has yet to finalize your holiday shopping list, this is for you. Although Christmas is just around the corner and the heat of the holiday rush is upon us, there’s still time to shop for that perfect holiday gift sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face. When it comes to finding that last minute gift that is guaranteed to take you from “holiday zero” to “holiday hero,” look no further than Cline Jewelers in Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Lighting up the marina
— Lights at the Marina, as captured Sunday morning by Julia Wiese. From now through Monday, Jan. 2 you can view decorated boats at thePort of Edmonds marina guest moorage, 458 Admiral Way.
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Planning Board, Tree Board to hold joint meeting Dec. 14
The Edmonds Planning Board will meet jointly with the Edmonds Tree Board on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the City Hall Brackett Room, 3rd floor, 121 5th Ave. N., starting at 7 p.m. Amendments to the city’s tree code will be discussed. You can attend in person or view the...
myedmondsnews.com
Fish consumption advisory issued for several King County lakes
The Washington State Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Washington, Lake Meridian and Lake Sammamish after finding perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in several types of fish. PFOS comes from a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), sometimes called “forever chemicals.”. There...
myedmondsnews.com
Council OKs 2023 budget, honors retiring parks employee, gets an earful for directing staff
While there will be a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 to approve the final written ordinance, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget. Before getting down to budget business and other city matters, the council honored longtime Edmonds Parks and Recreation employee...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022
The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Dec. 12, hold utility rate hearing Dec. 13
It’s another busy week for the Edmonds City Council as councilmembers work to finish reviewing the 2023 draft city budget as well as conduct other city business. The council will start with its committee meetings — this time on a Monday — Dec. 12 — rather than the traditional Tuesday, with a start time of noon. Here are the agendas for each meeting:
myedmondsnews.com
Council budget amendment work continues during Saturday session
The Edmonds City Council Saturday afternoon continued its work on amendments to the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Among the council’s actions: deleting a proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for “green streets” projects and allocating $300,000 in ARPA funds for the city’s code rewrite process.
myedmondsnews.com
School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year. In other business, the board...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
Comments / 0