Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m., according to Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith.

Smith said a man passed a note to a bank teller, which implied he had a weapon. The man allegedly demanded cash, which the teller gave him. He then took off with the money, police say.

The suspect had not been found, as of 11 a.m. Friday. An investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and Albany Police would like anyone with information to call detectives at (518) 462-8039 .

