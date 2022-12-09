ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uwait_0jdBOQwm00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m., according to Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Smith said a man passed a note to a bank teller, which implied he had a weapon. The man allegedly demanded cash, which the teller gave him. He then took off with the money, police say.

The suspect had not been found, as of 11 a.m. Friday. An investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and Albany Police would like anyone with information to call detectives at (518) 462-8039 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, December 14

The attorney for a woman hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans to file a lawsuit against the city. And developing this morning, an Adirondack Thunder forward is stepping away from the team, after he was accused of sexual assault. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police hold Coffee with a Cop at Stewart’s Shops

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady. The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police investigate shots fired in Albany

Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy