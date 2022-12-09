VIDEO: Black business owners talk combining art and fashion in DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Made in the DMV, The Museum DC was started in 2016 when two DC natives decided to combine art and fashion.
LeGreg Harrison and Muhammad Hill’s shop gained recognition from numerous celebrities across the U.S.
The owners discussed clothing items made with vibrant colors and their recent collaboration with the Washington Commanders.

