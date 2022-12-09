The Lakers are going to take a hard look at every trade possibility between now and the deadline, including a former Laker who has blossomed elsewhere. The Los Angeles Lakers may have turned the corner, winning nine of their last 15 games with a plus-3.7 point differential. But a rough start to the season has put them in a hole in the deep Western Conference and they could certainly use some help if they’re hoping to even make the playoffs, let alone turn it into a deep postseason run.

