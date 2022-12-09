ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA rumors: Lakers could trade for a familiar face to push for playoffs

The Lakers are going to take a hard look at every trade possibility between now and the deadline, including a former Laker who has blossomed elsewhere. The Los Angeles Lakers may have turned the corner, winning nine of their last 15 games with a plus-3.7 point differential. But a rough start to the season has put them in a hole in the deep Western Conference and they could certainly use some help if they’re hoping to even make the playoffs, let alone turn it into a deep postseason run.
