Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Four observations: Pacers knock off defending champion Warriors again
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers beat the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors for the second time in 10 days, knocking them off 125-119 on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers improved to 15-14. The Warriors fell to 14-15. Here are four observations. Tyrese Haliburton gets his shot back. Miami...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ole Miss Falls Behind Early, Fails To Recover In Loss To UCF
The Rebels were in a massive hole in the first half before fighting back to make the game respectable.
WR Ryan O'Keefe transferring from UCF to Boston College
Ryan O'Keefe told ESPN he is transferring to Boston College, where he will reunite with wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, his former position coach at UCF.
NBA rumors: Lakers could trade for a familiar face to push for playoffs
The Lakers are going to take a hard look at every trade possibility between now and the deadline, including a former Laker who has blossomed elsewhere. The Los Angeles Lakers may have turned the corner, winning nine of their last 15 games with a plus-3.7 point differential. But a rough start to the season has put them in a hole in the deep Western Conference and they could certainly use some help if they’re hoping to even make the playoffs, let alone turn it into a deep postseason run.
