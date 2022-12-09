Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Autopsy report says Jackson County inmate died of overdose
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Autopsy results say an inmate who died at a western North Carolina jail in June died of an overdose. Officials say, Eddie Columbus Taylor, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jackson County Jail on June 26, 2022. An autopsy, released Tuesday,...
Smoky Mountain News
Defendant in Toineeta murder faces additional charges
Brandon Tyler Buchanan, 25, of Cherokee is now facing new criminal charges in addition to the first-degree murder charge he faces in the death of Kobe Toineeta, also a 25-year-old from Cherokee. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Indian Police Department, both Buchanan and Ashlee Blaine Smith, 28,...
WLOS.com
Man sentenced to 15-20 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl to NC from Georgia
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Macon County man was sentenced in superior court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for drug trafficking, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Matthew Levan, 37, of Macon County, recently pleaded guilty in Macon County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. Welch's office said Levan ferried fentanyl into the state from Georgia.
WLOS.com
Suspect faces numerous charges after victim was 'beaten and partially scalped,' police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Georgia faces several charges in connection with a brutal assault in Asheville and a separate burglary. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Kenilworth Road around 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of an assault that had occurred nearby. Once they arrived, police found a man who was "beaten and partially scalped," a press release from the department says. The man had been severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, APD says.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
Deputies in NC mountains searching for suspect in armed bank robbery attempt
The suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a banker in Cashiers.
WLOS.com
Man dies from injuries in Arden head-on crash, driver charged with DWI
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Dec. 14 that a man involved in a head-on collision Sunday, Dec. 11 on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden died from his injuries. Officers said Hubert Garman, age 99, was the passenger in the vehicle that was struck head-on Sunday...
WTVC
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
Man Faces Steep Poaching Charges After Dismembered Bear Carcasses Discovered in NC
A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally killed and then dismembered three black bears earlier this fall. John Robert Bunkley, Jr., 26, has been hit with 20 charges, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission, including, three counts of unlawful possession, one count of littering, and three counts of failure to validate.
Woman charged with attempted murder in Pickens Co. following shooting
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman with attempted murder after a shooting.
WATE
White Pine Police looking for information on early Monday morning shooting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m. In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Man charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
avlwatchdog.org
Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
Missionary speaks on arrest after conflict with Montana business owner
A group of missionaries from North Carolina were walking across the United States and had walked more than 5,000 miles by the time they reached Madison County.
Woman killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
One dead and another injured in Upstate crash
The Highway Patrol reports one person was killed and another injured in a three vehicle collision in southern Greenville County, Monday night. Trooper Nick Pye says, a 2001 Honda sedan and a 2007 Chevrolet pickup collided on US 25 near Columbia Road.
