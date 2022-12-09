ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

WLOS.com

Autopsy report says Jackson County inmate died of overdose

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Autopsy results say an inmate who died at a western North Carolina jail in June died of an overdose. Officials say, Eddie Columbus Taylor, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jackson County Jail on June 26, 2022. An autopsy, released Tuesday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Defendant in Toineeta murder faces additional charges

Brandon Tyler Buchanan, 25, of Cherokee is now facing new criminal charges in addition to the first-degree murder charge he faces in the death of Kobe Toineeta, also a 25-year-old from Cherokee. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Indian Police Department, both Buchanan and Ashlee Blaine Smith, 28,...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Man sentenced to 15-20 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl to NC from Georgia

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Macon County man was sentenced in superior court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for drug trafficking, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Matthew Levan, 37, of Macon County, recently pleaded guilty in Macon County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. Welch's office said Levan ferried fentanyl into the state from Georgia.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect faces numerous charges after victim was 'beaten and partially scalped,' police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Georgia faces several charges in connection with a brutal assault in Asheville and a separate burglary. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Kenilworth Road around 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of an assault that had occurred nearby. Once they arrived, police found a man who was "beaten and partially scalped," a press release from the department says. The man had been severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, APD says.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man dies from injuries in Arden head-on crash, driver charged with DWI

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Dec. 14 that a man involved in a head-on collision Sunday, Dec. 11 on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden died from his injuries. Officers said Hubert Garman, age 99, was the passenger in the vehicle that was struck head-on Sunday...
ARDEN, NC
WATE

White Pine Police looking for information on early Monday morning shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m. In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to...
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
avlwatchdog.org

Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey

Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

