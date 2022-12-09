ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Georgia faces several charges in connection with a brutal assault in Asheville and a separate burglary. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Kenilworth Road around 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of an assault that had occurred nearby. Once they arrived, police found a man who was "beaten and partially scalped," a press release from the department says. The man had been severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, APD says.

