FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Reality TV special featuring local nonprofit and the “largest pop-up choir in Columbus history” debuts tonight on ABC
Will Ohio find harmony? We’ll learn tonight, during the debut of “Finding Harmony.”. The reality TV special, which focuses on the Columbus-based Harmony Project, debuts tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC. The special highlights Harmony Project founder and creative director David Brown, as he returns to his hometown...
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
Clintonville BBQ restaurant closes to the public
While The Pit BBQ Grille still operates multiple locations in Central Ohio, the eatery–which is owned in part by a pair of former Ohio State football stars–has shifted gears at its Clintonville location. According to co-owner D’Andre Martin, The Pitt has opted to turn its Clintonville restaurant into...
International Korean fried chicken chain opening first Columbus location
An internationally-popular Korean fried chicken chain is spreading its wings. The restaurant concept bb.q Chicken will open its first-ever Ohio restaurant soon. The eatery, will be located 17 E. Lane St., in the University District. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but according to franchisees, bb.q Chicken will likely...
Central Ohio restaurant closes; Former employee allegedly “hacked” Instagram, rewrites message to customers
After opening its doors last October, Hashi, the Granville restaurant for sushi and traditional Korean fare, has closed for good, owner Steven Baldwin said. According to Baldwin, the eatery recently made the decision to close its doors at 128 E. Broadway earlier this month. Hashi Up, which was located on the second floor of the building and served as a bar and small plates spot, has also closed.
City Council objects to renewal of liquor licenses for these 12 bars and businesses
After the City’s Public Safety Committee met to discuss the objection of liquor licenses for multiple Columbus bars and businesses earlier this month, the Columbus City Council has made its decision on the matter. At the initial hearing earlier this month, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein alleged that some...
After more than 20 years, here’s when this steakhouse will close its Columbus location
Earlier this year, Smith & Wollensky announced it planned to leave its long-standing home at Easton Town Center. Now, we know when. According to Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands, the restaurant will close the doors of its sole Columbus eatery, located at 4145 The Strand at Easton Town Center, on Jan. 14.
21 year-old killed in attempted gas station robbery
An attempted robbery at a Hilltop gas station overnight has left one person dead, according to Columbus Police. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Sunoco located at 2725 W. Broad St. just before midnight last night. The shooting occured during an attempted robbery of the store.
New upscale Japanese eatery now open in Bridge Park
Dublin’s popular Bridge Park development is now home to a new spot for upscale Japanese fare, craft cocktails and more. Song Lan officially opened its doors on Dec. 1. The restaurant is located at 6628 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, inside the former home of Hen Quarter. The new eatery...
Detectives release dash-cam video of possible road rage shooting on I-70
Columbus Police are looking to the public for tips in the case of a recent shooting on I-70. The incident, which took place on Dec. 9 on I-70 near Alum Creek Drive, left a 26 year-old victim in critical condition. Police have said the incident could have been an incident of road rage, although the exact motivations behind it are currently unclear.
