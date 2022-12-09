ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

Clintonville BBQ restaurant closes to the public

While The Pit BBQ Grille still operates multiple locations in Central Ohio, the eatery–which is owned in part by a pair of former Ohio State football stars–has shifted gears at its Clintonville location. According to co-owner D’Andre Martin, The Pitt has opted to turn its Clintonville restaurant into...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

International Korean fried chicken chain opening first Columbus location

An internationally-popular Korean fried chicken chain is spreading its wings. The restaurant concept bb.q Chicken will open its first-ever Ohio restaurant soon. The eatery, will be located 17 E. Lane St., in the University District. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but according to franchisees, bb.q Chicken will likely...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Central Ohio restaurant closes; Former employee allegedly “hacked” Instagram, rewrites message to customers

After opening its doors last October, Hashi, the Granville restaurant for sushi and traditional Korean fare, has closed for good, owner Steven Baldwin said. According to Baldwin, the eatery recently made the decision to close its doors at 128 E. Broadway earlier this month. Hashi Up, which was located on the second floor of the building and served as a bar and small plates spot, has also closed.
GRANVILLE, OH
614now.com

21 year-old killed in attempted gas station robbery

An attempted robbery at a Hilltop gas station overnight has left one person dead, according to Columbus Police. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Sunoco located at 2725 W. Broad St. just before midnight last night. The shooting occured during an attempted robbery of the store.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New upscale Japanese eatery now open in Bridge Park

Dublin’s popular Bridge Park development is now home to a new spot for upscale Japanese fare, craft cocktails and more. Song Lan officially opened its doors on Dec. 1. The restaurant is located at 6628 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, inside the former home of Hen Quarter. The new eatery...
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

Detectives release dash-cam video of possible road rage shooting on I-70

Columbus Police are looking to the public for tips in the case of a recent shooting on I-70. The incident, which took place on Dec. 9 on I-70 near Alum Creek Drive, left a 26 year-old victim in critical condition. Police have said the incident could have been an incident of road rage, although the exact motivations behind it are currently unclear.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy