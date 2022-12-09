ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Hospitalizations, Chicago Wastewater

Hospitalizations in the U.S. are climbing once again, raising the risks for senior and those with underlying conditions. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk for US Seniors. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling

A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Still On The Rise

The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 continues to rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 74 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus. That is up from 63 counties the previous week. COVID and other respiratory viruses are continuing to go up across Illinois following the Thanksgiving holiday.
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WJOD

Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois

Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common

There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Democrat Co-Sponsors Bill That Would Ban TikTok in the U.S., Citing Security Concerns

An Illinois Democrat has co-sponsored legislation that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the US, joining Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI). Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joined Rubio and Gallagher in co-sponsoring the "Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act" or "ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act" would ban any transactions with TikTok's Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance in the US, effectively banning the app nationwide.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMZU

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US

If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care

(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state. Pritzker spoke at the event and promised...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

