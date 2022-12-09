Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Hospitalizations, Chicago Wastewater
Hospitalizations in the U.S. are climbing once again, raising the risks for senior and those with underlying conditions. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk for US Seniors. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
After Post-Thanksgiving Bump, COVID Metrics Remain Steady in Illinois, Data Suggests
The state of Illinois saw increases in both COVID cases and hospitalizations in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday, but those numbers have flattened considerably in recent days. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state is currently averaging 3,232 cases of the virus per day. As of...
advantagenews.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that due to Illinois' high sales taxes on tobacco, many residents have been smuggling in the product from other states.
wjol.com
Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Still On The Rise
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 continues to rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 74 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus. That is up from 63 counties the previous week. COVID and other respiratory viruses are continuing to go up across Illinois following the Thanksgiving holiday.
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
COVID-19 cases Illinois: IL reports 2,356 new coronavirus cases, zero new deaths
Illinois reported 2,356 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
Illinois Will Have a New Smoke Detector Law Starting in 2023. What You Need to Know
A change years in the making, Illinois will officially begin its new smoke detector law starting in 2023. Beginning Jan. 1, the state's Smoke Detector Act will be changed to state that any smoke detectors must have a "self-contained, non-removable, long term battery." The change was approved in 2017, but...
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
Illinois Democrat Co-Sponsors Bill That Would Ban TikTok in the U.S., Citing Security Concerns
An Illinois Democrat has co-sponsored legislation that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the US, joining Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI). Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joined Rubio and Gallagher in co-sponsoring the "Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act" or "ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act" would ban any transactions with TikTok's Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance in the US, effectively banning the app nationwide.
news laws illinois
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act.
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
wglc.net
Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
KMZU
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Missouri poultry flock
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state. Pritzker spoke at the event and promised...
