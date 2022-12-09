ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis plans to hold COVID vaccine makers accountable for side effects

By Dylan Abad
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Speaking at a private event over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration plans to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about vaccine side effects.

“We are going to work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA [vaccine] because they said there was no side effects, and we know that there have been, and there have been a lot,” DeSantis said at the event.

The governor was referring to studies that have linked an increased presence of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, in adolescents and young adult men after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Myocarditis and pericarditis have rarely been reported. When reported, the cases have especially been in adolescents and young adult males within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna).”

DeSantis said a study conducted in Florida came to its own conclusion.

“We did a study in Florida, and you saw an 86% increase in cardiac-related activity from people 18 to 39 from mRNA shots,” DeSantis said. “So we’re going to be doing some stuff to bring accountability there.”

DeSantis added, “This is something that we’re going to lead on in Florida. We’re probably going to have some announcements over the next three or four weeks on that.”

Frances Jones
5d ago

This man is crazy for attention . You can have side effects from plain Aspirin or Aleve. You may not know it but there are a lot of people in Florida who are just tired of him . period .He is a person who loves to hear himself speak

MegaDonns
5d ago

I have had 4 Covid vaccinations and not one tiny problem. I expect any day that DeSatan will not like that I had no side effects and may send his personal Gesthapo after me.

fuzzy one
5d ago

Really so how will he do that? By wasting more tax payers money? It’s a shame that so many misguided people put their hopes in this failure

