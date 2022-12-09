ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
91 Freeway closed again this weekend in Corona

By Tony Kurzweil
 5 days ago

Motorists in Corona are being urged to avoid the 91 Freeway again as a full closure of the westbound lanes promises to make for another traffic nightmare.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission closed all westbound lanes from the 15 Freeway to Lincoln Avenue as part of the 91 Refresh Project.

The closure began at 10 p.m. Friday and will continue until 4 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the RCTC.

A map shows the weekend closures on the 91 Freeway from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12. (RCTC)

The westbound 91 Express Lanes, connectors and ramps are also closed so crews can repave the roadway.

Construction activity is subject to change due to a variety of conditions, including weather, according to the RCTC.

Forecasters are calling for rain to fall on the region this weekend, which could delay parts of the project and force another shutdown in the future. For now the closure plan is as follows:

  • Weekend full closure of westbound 91 lanes, from Interstate 15 to Lincoln Ave.
  • Weekend full closure of westbound 91 Main Street on-ramp and off-ramp
  • Weekend full closure of westbound 91 Lincoln Avenue off-ramp
  • Weekend full closure of westbound 91 Express Lanes
  • I-15 will remain open. However, the I-15 connectors to westbound 91 will be fully closed

Motorists can avoid the area by taking the westbound 60 Freeway to the southbound 71 or 57 freeways as alternate routes.

Travelers can also visit metrolinktrains.com to use public transportation and avoid the freeway altogether.

