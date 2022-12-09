ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater

The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Mayor Bhalla encourages residents to get COVID-19 booster before the holidays

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla encourages residents to get a COVID-19 booster before the holidays, with the bivalent shot now available for children six months and older. “As we approach the December holiday season, it’s the ideal time to get the updated booster if you haven’t done so already. Research and data continue to show that the best way to stay safe as we gather with friends and family is to get the updated booster and the flu shot,” Bhalla said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Housing Authority member issued cease & desist as feud with local GOP escalates

A member of the Hoboken Housing Authority board was issued a cease and desist letter at last week’s meeting as his feud with the local Republican party escalated. HHA Commissioner James Sanford, a former chair of the Hoboken GOP, posted from their Facebook page on October 31st – eight days before the non-partisan November 8th school board race – that the “Kids First” team lacked integrity.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken to host community meeting on Sinatra Drive Redesign Project Tuesday night

Hoboken officials will host a community meeting on the Sinatra Drive Redesign Project at the City Hall ground floor conference room tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. The project team will present and discuss the 90 percent design to upgrade the waterfront thoroughfare with a new protected bike lane, greenery, and Vision Zero safety improvements, the city wrote in a Nixle alert.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Business Alliance to host outdoor holiday market under 14th Street viaduct

The Hoboken Business Alliance will host an outdoor holiday market under the 14th Street viaduct on Sunday with over 125 artisan vendors. “Cookie decorating, fresh S’mores, and even a chance to meet one of the stars of Survivor, on top of some great shopping, music, and more will pack your day in the Mile Square City. But that’s only a fraction of what we have to offer,” HBA Executive Director Roxanne Earley said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight

A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken

A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
HOBOKEN, NJ

