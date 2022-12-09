Read full article on original website
Jersey City CCB OKs 5 cannabis dispensaries, including one co-owned by county commissioner
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five dispensary applications at least night’s meeting, including one co-owned by Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker (D-3). The last applicant was the micro business Top of the Pot Dispensary, with a storefront at 107 West Side Ave. Tuesday Cardwell is the...
West New York BOE unanimously appoints Sandra Pfeil after N.J. SEC removes trustee
The West New York Board of Education voted unanimously (8-0) to appoint Sandra Pfiel last week after the New Jersey School Ethics Commission removed Trustee Ismail Dalia for not filing a financial disclosure form on November 30th. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with the school board members...
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater
The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
As Cirillo vs. Sires heats up in West New York, Roque set to host ‘courtesy breakfast’
As the West New York mayoral matchup between Public Affairs Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo and outgoing U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) heats up, former Mayor Felix Roque is set to host a “courtesy breakfast” on Saturday. “I would like to invite you my friends to a courtesy breakfast this...
Hoboken Mayor Bhalla encourages residents to get COVID-19 booster before the holidays
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla encourages residents to get a COVID-19 booster before the holidays, with the bivalent shot now available for children six months and older. “As we approach the December holiday season, it’s the ideal time to get the updated booster if you haven’t done so already. Research and data continue to show that the best way to stay safe as we gather with friends and family is to get the updated booster and the flu shot,” Bhalla said in a statement.
Fulop: Promoting Jersey City cops, more training, led to major decline in fatal police shootings
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said today that promoting local police and giving officers more training led to no fatal police shootings between 2015 and 2021, according to The Washington Post’s database. “Part of the reason why we put the table of organization together as far as seniority goes...
Man arrested at HCPO in Jersey City for providing false info to get money for damaged BMW
A man was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City for providing false information to his car insurance company to get compensated for his damaged BMW. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick, is charged with one count of insurance fraud, a second-degree crime, Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
Hoboken Housing Authority member issued cease & desist as feud with local GOP escalates
A member of the Hoboken Housing Authority board was issued a cease and desist letter at last week’s meeting as his feud with the local Republican party escalated. HHA Commissioner James Sanford, a former chair of the Hoboken GOP, posted from their Facebook page on October 31st – eight days before the non-partisan November 8th school board race – that the “Kids First” team lacked integrity.
Hoboken to host community meeting on Sinatra Drive Redesign Project Tuesday night
Hoboken officials will host a community meeting on the Sinatra Drive Redesign Project at the City Hall ground floor conference room tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. The project team will present and discuss the 90 percent design to upgrade the waterfront thoroughfare with a new protected bike lane, greenery, and Vision Zero safety improvements, the city wrote in a Nixle alert.
Hoboken Business Alliance to host outdoor holiday market under 14th Street viaduct
The Hoboken Business Alliance will host an outdoor holiday market under the 14th Street viaduct on Sunday with over 125 artisan vendors. “Cookie decorating, fresh S’mores, and even a chance to meet one of the stars of Survivor, on top of some great shopping, music, and more will pack your day in the Mile Square City. But that’s only a fraction of what we have to offer,” HBA Executive Director Roxanne Earley said in a statement.
203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight
A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken
A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
St. Peter’s Prep High School football captain wins ‘Heart of a Giant’ award, $10,000 grant
A St. Peter’s Prep High School football captain won the “Heart of a Giant” award and the $10,000 grant that goes along with it, hearing the news for the first time on Friday when New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard paid a surprise visit to the school.
Police: Secaucus man arrested for pulling knife, making terrorist threats, during dispute
A Secaucus man was arrested for pulling a knife and making terroristic threats during a verbal dispute at Cups Frozen Yogurt last week. Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (pocket knife), terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. December 6th...
