Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla encourages residents to get a COVID-19 booster before the holidays, with the bivalent shot now available for children six months and older. “As we approach the December holiday season, it’s the ideal time to get the updated booster if you haven’t done so already. Research and data continue to show that the best way to stay safe as we gather with friends and family is to get the updated booster and the flu shot,” Bhalla said in a statement.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO