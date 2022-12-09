Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?
There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Bleacher Report
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Free-Agent Pickups for the Playoffs
Week 15 marks the highly anticipated start of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. Pat yourself on the back if you were one of the fortunate managers to make it into the field, but you still have plenty of work to do before you can take home a title.
Bleacher Report
Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal
One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch
Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Stevenson ran the ball three times...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
Bleacher Report
T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Agree to Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hilton's deal has a max value of $1.5 million:. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, that Hilton has a chance to...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Marcus Mariota Likely to Be Put on IR with Knee Injury; Ridder to Start
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. The Falcons were already set to replace Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason following a...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Ends Retirement to Sign Bills Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo announced Tuesday that it has signed Beasley to its practice squad, a move NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was expected. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Ankle, Knee Injuries in 'Threeish' Weeks
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be out for "threeish weeks" while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. The 49ers said Monday that the 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee as well as a sprained...
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox
Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Comments / 0