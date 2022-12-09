Read full article on original website
Lomography DigitaLIZA Lab is a Web-Based Processor for Scanned Film
Lomography has released the DigitaLIZA Lab, a web-based tool that allows film photographers to convert and fine-tune film scans in a few clicks. The interface for DigitaLIZA Lab is incredibly simple. Photographers can upload film scans, either positive or negative, and can convert them and perform light edits and then download them, making film scans much easier to process and share.
AstrHori 18mm f/8 Shift is a Puck-Sized Lens for Architecture
This lightweight and compact 18mm f/8 shift lens from AstrHori allows photographers plus or minus 6mm of panning shift and a rotation of 360 degrees to better capture cramped spaces or vast landscapes. AstrHori had a busy weekend and in addition to releasing a new 85mm f/1.8 and 12mm f/2.8...
Meta’s New Open-Source Content Mod Scans for Terrorism and Photo-Based Abuse
Meta has announced a new open-source content moderation tool that allows platforms to identify and remove a range of “violating content” at scale, including terrorism, child exploitation, and other types of abuse. The new open-source content moderation software tool is being made available for free to help platforms...
Panasonic Redesigns and Replaces the Lumix 12-35mm f/2.8
Panasonic has announced that it has redesigned and replaced the previous Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH with a new Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-35mm f/2.8 ASPH POWER O.I.S. for the Lumix G Series Micro Four Thirds cameras. Equivalent to a 35mm 24-70mm, the new 12-35mm f/2.8 replaces one...
ProMaster’s USB-C Chargeable Camera Batteries: Why Isn’t Everyone Doing This?
The battery is the least thought-about accessory a photographer or videographer depends upon to get a job done. These small hunks of chemicals allow electricity to flow through our gear, allowing our creativity to flow. As a professional photographer and a camera reviewer, I have camera batteries strewn all over...
$71 Coat Makes Wearers Invisible to AI Security Cameras
Students in China have invented a $71 “invisibility cloak” that hides wearers from artificial intelligence (AI) security cameras. Developed by a team of students at Wuhan University, the “InvisDefense” is a low-cost coat that can be worn day or night to evade detection from security AI camera systems.
AstrHori 12mm f/2.8 Fisheye Available for 5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Mounts
AstrHori has announced a new 12mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The $256 optic is available for Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica L, Fujifilm GFX, and Canon RF mounts. The new ultra-wide lens is constructed of 11 elements arranged into eight groups. It features a close focusing distance...
Skylum’s 7th Luminar Neo Extension Makes Lights in Photos ‘Shiny’
Skylum has announced the seventh paid extension for its Luminar Neo photo editing software called Magic Light AI, a tool that allows photographers to add and adjust lights to make them appear more “magical.”. The company says that Magic Light AI allows photographers to adjust the shiny, glowing beams...
Lensa AI’s Terms Allow It To Use Images ‘Without Compensation’
Photo editing app Lensa AI’s terms and conditions allow it to distribute and use users’ images without any compensation. Lensa AI has soared in popularity in the last week to take the number one spot in the U.S. on Apple’s App Store charts — after its artificial intelligence (AI) selfie generator “Magic Avatars” went viral.
AI Photo Editing Apps Now Dominate the Apple Charts Following Lensa AI’s Success
Artificial intelligence (AI) photo editing apps are now dominating Apple’s App Store charts in the U.S. following Lensa AI’s success. Photo editing app Lensa has soared in popularity in the last week — after its “Magic Avatars” AI selfie generator took social media by storm.
The Laowa 19mm f/2.8 is a Distortion-Free Manual Lens for Fujifilm GFX
Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 19mm f/2.8 Zero-D GFX, a manual-focus prime lens for Fujifilm’s medium format camera system that promises a 110-degree field of view with close to no distortion. The medium format ultra-wide lens is also fast, which Venus Optics says is designed to help photographers...
Man Fakes an Entire Month of His Life Using AI Generated Photos
Self-described writer and director Kyle Vorbach realized that by specifically training the Stable Diffusion artificial intelligence (AI) image generator, he could create realistic photos that never happened. So he did, and faked a whole month of his life. In his expertly edited video above, Vorbach says that he originally went...
Portrait and Headshot Retouching with Luminar Neo
Portrait retouching can get overwhelming sometimes with the steps you need to take to make your shots look absolutely perfect. Maybe these steps aren’t that hard, but they can definitely be very time-consuming, so finding any way to speed this process up to make better and more efficient use of your time is a high priority for every photographer. Using Luminar Neo to tackle these steps can make retouching a breeze using just a few tools and leveraging some of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) built into the application.
AstrHori’s 85mm f/1.8 AF Lens for Sony E-Mount Costs Just $276
AstrHori has announced an 85mm f/1.8 portrait lens for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras that promises high-end results for an extremely low cost of entry. The company says its lens uses a stepping motor (STM) to allow for accurate and fast focusing even when tracking fast-moving subjects. AstrHori says it works with Sony’s Eye-AF technology and is smooth and quiet.
AI Image Generators are a New Frontier of Copyright Confusion
Artificial intelligence-powered image generators have exploded into the mainstream. Thanks to support from major stock sites, they are also an approachable route to making money. But as is almost always the case, when money gets involved, the situation quickly becomes far more complicated. Earlier this month, Adobe joined Shutterstock by...
How to Blur the Background in iPhone Photos
Your iPhone can nicely blur the background to enhance a photograph or video. A similar effect works well with video chat software, eliminating distractions and putting the focus on the subject. Whether you want to blur the background during a FaceTime call, snap a beautiful portrait photograph with your iPhone, or edit the background blur in pictures you’ve already captured, we’ll explain how it works to help you get the blur you want from your iPhone.
