Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Top WWE Star Pitched a Match With Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels initially retired from professional wrestling following his loss at WrestleMania XXVI to The Undertaker back in 2010. And apart from a one-off (and incredibly infamous) tag match at the 2018 Crown Jewel pay-per-view, "The Heartbreak Kid" has stuck to that promise. But it would appear a top WWE star recently pitched the idea to bring the former WWE Champion out of retirement, and Michaels seriously considered it.
ComicBook
AEW: Saraya Responds to Sasha Banks Rumors
All eyes are on Saraya's televised AEW in-ring debut. The first-ever NXT Women's Champion came out of retirement this past November at AEW Full Gear, defeating Dr. Britt Baker DMD in her first match in five years. While she has been encouraged to space out physicality, Saraya is very much a full-time member of the AEW roster, revealing in a recent interview that she has title aspirations down the line. Saraya gets her chance to mix it up with the woman that holds the gold next month, as she will tag with a mystery partner in a duos bout against Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite.
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Opponent Seemingly Revealed
Since returning to WWE this past fall, Karl Anderson has found himself in one of the most unique positions in the current professional wrestling landscape. While Anderson and tag partner Luke Gallows inked WWE deals after finishing up their commitments in Impact Wrestling, these contracts were signed in the middle of the duo's run with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Neither Anderson nor Gallows are on NJPW contracts, but they did agree to dates through next month's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Beyond that, Anderson is still in possession of a major piece of New Japan's puzzle, that being the NEVER Openweight Championship.
ComicBook
WWE: Major Update on Bobby Lashley's "Firing" From WWE Raw
WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video on Tuesday in response to what happened at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. After losing a No. 1 contender's match against Seth Rollins in the show's main event, Bobby Lashley cornered the referee and inadvertently elbowed another referee in the face. Pearce then ran out to confront Lashley, who shoved him out of the way. The WWE official then declared Lashley was fired, noting that he warned him of the consequences after he accidentally speared fellow official Petey Williams the week prior.
ComicBook
Massive Bray Wyatt Tease Dropped During WWE Raw
Bray Wyatt's logo has been popping up on WWE television ever since the former WWE Champion returned at Extreme Rules, leading fans to believe that he'll be forming a faction with various other wrestlers. The one person who has consistently been haunted by the logo is Alexa Bliss, who famously aligned with The Fiend in late 2020 before betraying him at WrestleMania 37 in a match with Randy Orton (in a storyline that never got a satisfying conclusion). Bliss has been teasing a return to that darker persona over the past few weeks, and after defeating Bayley to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship, Bliss was suddenly confronted by the logo again. As if in a trance, she immediately set up Bianca Belair for a Sister Abigail, only to quickly snap out of it and back off.
ComicBook
WWE is Reportedly Making More Changes to Its Championship Designs
WWE's NXT Championships were given a slight redesign back in April back when the plating behind the center plate logo was changed with a rainbow-like design, matching the color pattern the brand adopted when it rebooted to NXT 2.0 back in September 2021. According to BeltFanDan, who has broken numerous stories about WWE's championship belts, that design is getting abandoned soon and the previous championships will be revived. He later explained in a separate tweet that the change is happening due to the colors of 2.0 getting phased out. The NXT and NXT Women's Championships were redesigned back in 2017 and, aside from the color change, have remained consistent over the past five years.
ComicBook
AEW Makes Significant Hire: Former WWE Vice President of TV Joins Backstage Team
While All Elite Wrestling boasts one of the deepest in-ring rosters on screen, its backstage talent pool is arguably as impressive. Surrounding AEW President Tony Khan are producing talent that boast decades of professional wrestling experience, including the likes of Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, and more. The company did just lose a wealthy wrestling mind in the form of William Regal, but AEW has wasted no time in bringing in another valuable member to its production team.
ComicBook
William Regal's WWE Return Confirmed, Gets a New Position
William Regal's return to WWE has been made official, according to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson. The report states Regal will have a Vice President position upon his return in the first week of January, though it's unclear what it will be as of now. Prior to his release from WWE in January of this year, he served as both the Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting while portraying the onscreen role of NXT's general manager. He arrived in AEW two months after his WWE departure and worked primarily on-screen as the manager for the Blackpool Combat Club, but requested his release late in the year over the desire to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey, back in WWE.
ComicBook
Triple H Reportedly "Severely Underwhelmed" by Some Recent WWE Returns
The Triple H regime has been bent on bolstering the WWE roster. Since taking over main roster creative responsibilities this past summer, the WWE Chief Content Officer has brought back dozens of previously released WWE superstars to the company, including multiple NXT standouts that never got a true run on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown. Former developmental titleholders like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae have ventured back to WWE, while past main roster world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have rejoined the ranks. Within the abundance of comebacks, some have proved to be immediate ratings draws whereas others have quietly faded to the background once more.
ComicBook
Recently Returned WWE Talent Offered Commentary Position
The Triple H regime has been bent on bolstering WWE's roster. Since taking over main roster creative duties, NXT standouts that had been previously released such as Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and more have been brought back into the fold as main roster superstars. The talent boost extends behind the scenes as well, as WWE recently shook up its announce teams across Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown, and NXT. Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick was repositioned to become the voice of Monday nights, while former WWE superstar Wade Barrett pivoted from the white and gold to the blue brand's commentary booth.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
Since WWE SummerSlam 2014, Brock Lesnar has been tethered to a WWE World Championship. Aside from brief programs with The Undertaker and Dean Ambrose, Lesnar has either held or pursued WWE's top prize for nearly a decade. He captured the WWE Universal Title at WWE WrestleMania 33 and held it for a then-record 504 days. Lesnar would drop a world title to the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre over the years, but remained within an arm's reach of a title opportunity at all times. This was amplified over the past year, when Lesnar set his sights on Reigns once more, challenging his long-time rival on three separate premium live events within the past calendar year.
ComicBook
WWE's The New Day Received Their First and Surprising NXT Tag Team Title Challengers
After attaining the vaunted WWE Triple Crown at NXT Deadline, The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston hit the ring during tonight's NXT to celebrate their NXT Tag Team Championship win at Deadline, and they revealed some lesser-known facts about their history in NXT. That was cut short though by Pretty Deadly, who came out to the ring to try and get their Title rematch, and New Day was keen to give it to them with one request to recite the pledge of allegiance. They weren't about to do that, but Briggs and Jensen were more than happy to oblige, and thus they got the next shot at The New Day's NXT Tag Team Championships.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Reportedly Seeking a "Comeback" in WWE
Vince McMahon announced on July 22, 2022, that he was "retiring" from WWE and was stepping down from all of his positions within the company. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan promptly stepped in as the Co-CEOs of the organization, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over McMahon's booking duties as the Chief Creative Officer. McMahon's announcement came at a time when he was being investigated by the WWE Board of Directors over allegedly paying millions of dollars to former employees to cover up various misconduct allegations. WWE publicly stated in its financial reports that McMahon paid nearly $20 in non-disclosure agreements and that the money was improperly documented in WWE financial reports, forcing the company to revise multiple financial reports.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose
Less than 24 hours after losing her NXT Women's Championship, Mandy Rose has reportedly been released. According to Fightful Select, WWE felt it was "put in a position" to terminate Rose's contract due to the explicit content on her FanTime page. The content on Rose's subscription-based page was considered to be "outside the parameters" of Rose's WWE contract. Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's NXT, ending her 413-day reign in what was described as an "abrupt decision."
Comments / 0