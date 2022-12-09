Ripple key partner Bitso shifts dozens of millions of XRP – what's happening?. Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu and BabyDoge have long been competing in terms of the number of holders. This time, the win was scored by the younger meme coin, BabyDoge, with a total holder count of 1,646,606. Shiba Inu can also boast a fast-growing community, but the tempo of this growth is not as fast as BabyDoge’s. At the moment of writing, the number of SHIB holders comprises 1,261,302, while BabyDoge is ahead of it by nearly half a million users. BabyDoge is currently changing hands at $0.000000001061, per CoinMarketCap.

1 DAY AGO