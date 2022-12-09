Read full article on original website
Ripple Key Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP – What's Happening?
NFT Project SATO’s Proof Is Launching, Trying to Recover 1132 BTC Hacked in Binance, And Sharing the Recover Amount with Community
Recently, the Twitter account "Where is my 1132 BTC" has received a lot of attention, describing the incident of 1132 BTC lost by hacking in a large centralized exchange Binance in 2018. Following the FTX flash crash, the security of centralized exchanges and the protection of user account assets have...
Cryptosat Introduces Simulator Software for Developers
A brand new technology that allows users to leverage orbital satellites as a technical "back-end" for decentralized applications is opened for testing through simulation UI with real-world specifications. Cryptosat release Cryptosim, accelerates adoption of blockchain apps on satellites. According to the official announcement shared by Cryptosat, a pioneering iteration of...
After Whale Buys $800,000 Worth of MAGIC, Binance Announces Listing in Innovation Zone
7.736 Trillion SHIB Settle in These Wallets as This New Milestone Is Hit
Astonishing 300 Million XRP Moved from Binance, Here's Why and Where To
Where Is Ethereum Heading After Massive Burn Rate Drop? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 12
Ripple CTO's NFT Collection with Ugly People Is Out, Here's What's Happening
Ripple's CTO and one of the architects of the XRPL ecosystem, David Schwartz, has released his own NFT collection, Ugly On The Outside. The 28 pieces of digital art were created on Ethereum and are for sale on the OpenSea marketplace. Schwartz released his NFT creations under the pseudonym Joel...
Here's How ETH Price Might Forge Ahead, Per Three Valuation On-chain Indicators
Bitcoin (BTC) Macro Risk/Reward Indicators Look Promising, Fat Pig Signals Analysts Say
Trust Wallet (TWT) Token Suddenly Dumps 20%, Here's Why
Coinbase Intends to Support Flare (FLR) Token Airdrop
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it will support the airdrop of the Flare (FLR) token to eligible XRP holders. The Flare project, whose purpose is to bring smart contracts to the XRP Ledger and other networks, executed the snapshot of XRP holders back in December 2020. Coinbase has warned...
Cardano's First SPO Liquidity Bond Funded and Launched Successfully
Animoca Brands, TinyTap Release Publisher NFTs on OpenSea
Prominent Web3 digital gaming heavyweight Animoca Brands, together with its education-focused wholly-owned subsidiary TinyTap, are ready to unveil the second iteration of their unique NFT collection. Second Animoca Brands and TinyTap Publisher NFT auction launches on Dec. 15. According to the official announcement by Animoca Brands and TinyTap, the two...
AXS Price Spikes 6% in No Time: Possible Reasons
While crypto markets are positive today, catalyzed by yesterday's U.S. inflation rate news, some tokens are outperforming their competitors: Axie Infinity's AXS is one of them. AXS price spikes as team introduces Holiday patch. Today, on Dec. 14, 2022, the price of Axie Token (AXS), a core cryptocurrency of Axie...
Here's How Cryptocurrency Market May Rally by 10% Today, Based on JPMorgan Prediction
BabyDoge Greatly Surpasses SHIB, BTC Hitting Bottom, Says David Gokhshtein; Ripple Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple key partner Bitso shifts dozens of millions of XRP – what's happening?. Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu and BabyDoge have long been competing in terms of the number of holders. This time, the win was scored by the younger meme coin, BabyDoge, with a total holder count of 1,646,606. Shiba Inu can also boast a fast-growing community, but the tempo of this growth is not as fast as BabyDoge’s. At the moment of writing, the number of SHIB holders comprises 1,261,302, while BabyDoge is ahead of it by nearly half a million users. BabyDoge is currently changing hands at $0.000000001061, per CoinMarketCap.
Cardano Protected Much Better Than FTX from Crash and Bankruptcy: Source
Nearly $800 Million in Ethereum Net Inflows Deposited to Binance: Source
ApeCoin Price up 53% on Colossal APE Staking Figures
