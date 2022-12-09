ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened in the massive Marengo explosion and fire? Here's what we know.

By George Shillcock, Francesca Block and Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

MARENGO — A fire burned all night Thursday into Friday morning after a massive explosion at a Marengo alternative fuel plant.

More than a dozen people were injured; dense, black smoke billowed for miles; and part of the city of 2,400 was evacuated Thursday after the explosion. Firefighters battled the blaze, which started at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, until 4:30 a.m. Friday, when it was fully extinguished, Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray said.

Multiple injured people were being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. At least one person was in serious condition at the hospital's burn unit Friday, Gray said. Authorities said no one died.

"The City of Marengo would like to express our sincere gratitude to the six different counties and multiple volunteers and professional emergency services personnel for their preparedness and professionalism in battling the South Street explosion and fire," the city posted on Facebook Friday.

The building had significant structural damage and engineers were accessing the building on Friday, the city of Marengo said in a news release.

Gray said Friday it appeared employees were doing maintenance on a piece of equipment when the building exploded Thursday, but he didn't know the specifics.

In October, a fire also broke out at the facility while workers were doing maintenance. In that Oct. 25 incident, a tank caught fire while being welded, Gray said, injuring one person and causing smoke and fire damage to the building.

30 people working at the plant Thursday accounted for, residents return to homes

Iowa State Patrol Senior Trooper Bob Conrad said Thursday that 30 people were working at the plant when it exploded. By Thursday evening, authorities said that all of the workers were accounted for.

Officials with the city of Marengo also said Thursday night that residents who were evacuated at multiple departments battled the fire could return to their homes.

"The Linn County Regional Hazmat Teams were onsite obtaining air samples while the fire crews were fighting the fires, and reported no indications of concern," the city said Friday.

What was being produced at the former Heartland Crush plant?

The plant has changed hands several times in the last few years, causing confusion Thursday over what was actually produced at the plant.

Heartland Crush LLC , a soybean processing plant, opened in 2017 in the building at 810 E. South St. in Marengo. The building was previously used by Quad Graphics, which closed in 2014, a printing and graphic facility that used a variety of names over 33 years, according to a 2017 article.

In 2018, a district court appointed the Iowa Department of Agriculture as receiver of Heartland Crush after the agency received a complaint indicating the company did not have a grain license. Two years ago, Grinnell State Bank sought to foreclose on Heartland Crush, saying the business had defaulted on a 2017 loan and owed the lender about $430,000.

Eventually, the building became the site of C6-Zero. A video on the C6-Zero website, describes its work as turning asphalt shingles into its component parts — oil, sand and fiberglass.

Marengo referred to the business as a "shingle remanufacturer".

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Thursday it has been in discussions with C6-Zero officials about the permit the company needs to operate in Iowa. The agency hadn't determined which environmental regulations may apply to the business, based on what it knew about the manufacturing process.

On Friday, the agency said it had received no complaints about the facility.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What happened in the massive Marengo explosion and fire? Here's what we know.

