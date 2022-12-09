ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Chiefs trying to bounce back on the road in Denver

By Steve Ted In The Morning
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

The Chiefs coming off a loss, and have a chance to wrap up the West with a win in Denver. All against a offensively floundering Broncos. We get a preview with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus on Steve and Ted in the Morning.

Wichita, KS
