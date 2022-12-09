ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Finding the unexpected inside City Drug in Old Town

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 5 days ago
Hello, Coloradoan subscribers.

Reporter Erin Udell here.

After years of walking past Choice City Drug, I decided to pop inside one day a couple of months ago.

The sprawling downtown drug store had always intrigued me — with its front windows full of German beer steins, Nordic figurines and other European souvenirs — but I wasn’t expecting what I found inside.

Immediately, I was greeted by aisles filled with European groceries, colorful bottles of riesling wine, racks of holiday cards in different languages and two freezers full of German sausages. At the center of it all was Silvia Wilkins, the family-run pharmacy’s 90-year-old matriarch and longtime proprietor.

Silvia and her late husband, Charles Wilkins, purchased the store 30 years ago — shepherding it through its latest chapter with the help of two of their children, pharmacists Barb and Berni. Today it's Fort Collins’ last family-run pharmacy and, thanks to Silvia — who was born and raised in Germany — a one-stop shop for unique European groceries and gifts.

Learn more about the Wilkinses, City Drug’s 150-year history and how a Fort Collins pharmacy started selling spaetzle with my latest look at the enduring Old Town business.

Thank you for supporting our work.

Erin Udell, erinudell@coloradoan.com

Comments / 5

Inge Diodati
5d ago

Love Silvia and her German goods. Always my go to store for Christmas presents and some German grocery items throughout the year

Reply
2
 

