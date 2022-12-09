ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Investigation underway following fatal crash in Greenbrier County

Rainelle, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Sheriffs are investigating a fatal car crash on US Route 60 near Rainelle on Sunday evening. Authorities report their subsequent investigation revealed a head-on collision between eastbound and westbound vehicles. One of the drivers, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died due to...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Sobriety Checkpoint in Oak Hill scheduled for December 16

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police – Sutton Detachment, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, December 16, from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM. The checkpoint will be along WV 16 near the old Department...
OAK HILL, WV
3 reporters fired after condemning interview with ex-coal CEO

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Three reporters for the Charleston Gazette report that they were fired after publicly criticizing the company’s interview with convicted former coal executive of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship. According to Associated Press, Charleston Gazette reporters Caity Coyne, Lacie Pierson, and Ryan Quinn confirmed their dismissals...
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia Hive partners with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive is working with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) to support their TFA Arts Business Accelerator. The Arts Business Accelerator is a six-month training program set to launch with a two-day BootCamp hosted by the Beckley Arts Center in February.
BECKLEY, WV
33rd annual Spirit of Beckley awards dinner held, honoring two lifelong residents of the community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two devoted citizens Bill and Lynn O’Brien were honored Monday evening, December 12 at the 33rd annual Spirit of Beckley dinner. Held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local YMCA, playing a vital role in helping with the development of the facility’s various youth programs. This year, the goal was to raise $100,000.
BECKLEY, WV
One Tank Trip: Winterplace Ski Resort

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – Winter has already begun on one mountaintop. The snowmaking machines are now hard at work at Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent, West Virginia, as they gear up for the season opening on Friday, December 16. Now seeing its 40th season, the resort is again ready...
GHENT, WV

