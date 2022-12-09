Read full article on original website
woay.com
One hospitalized after accidental self inflicted shooting in Fayette County
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Deputies responded to a call just before midnight on December 9 at the Hill B Dale Mobil Park, reporting a male victim suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the victim did not know the gun was loaded...
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs seek public’s assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Mount Hope, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. Deputies received a call on December 11 at 9:00 AM reporting 17-year-old Takya Johnson had left her residence on Monroe Street in Mount Hope. Johnson was last...
woay.com
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Greenbrier County
Rainelle, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Sheriffs are investigating a fatal car crash on US Route 60 near Rainelle on Sunday evening. Authorities report their subsequent investigation revealed a head-on collision between eastbound and westbound vehicles. One of the drivers, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died due to...
woay.com
Sobriety Checkpoint in Oak Hill scheduled for December 16
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police – Sutton Detachment, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, December 16, from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM. The checkpoint will be along WV 16 near the old Department...
woay.com
3 reporters fired after condemning interview with ex-coal CEO
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Three reporters for the Charleston Gazette report that they were fired after publicly criticizing the company’s interview with convicted former coal executive of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship. According to Associated Press, Charleston Gazette reporters Caity Coyne, Lacie Pierson, and Ryan Quinn confirmed their dismissals...
woay.com
West Virginia Hive partners with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive is working with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) to support their TFA Arts Business Accelerator. The Arts Business Accelerator is a six-month training program set to launch with a two-day BootCamp hosted by the Beckley Arts Center in February.
woay.com
RCCAA to host first ever Sleigh the Day event to help families in need this holiday season
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association needs some help in supporting at-risk populations this Christmas. It’s the organization’s first-ever Sleigh the Day, which is an opportunity for citizens to help those populations in need. The objective– filling every inch of their gigantic sleigh...
woay.com
33rd annual Spirit of Beckley awards dinner held, honoring two lifelong residents of the community
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two devoted citizens Bill and Lynn O’Brien were honored Monday evening, December 12 at the 33rd annual Spirit of Beckley dinner. Held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local YMCA, playing a vital role in helping with the development of the facility’s various youth programs. This year, the goal was to raise $100,000.
woay.com
At Work Personnel comes to Beckley, bringing job seekers a place to find new employment
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For over 30 years, At Work Personnel has been solving workforce challenges and finding candidates for the right jobs. The business has now joined forces with the human resources company, Compliance, and have started operations at its office in downtown Beckley, 219 North Kanawha Street.
woay.com
Communities of Healing recognizes success in recovery-to-work program at sixth annual Winter Gathering
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Since its launch of a recovery-to-work program, Communities of Healing (COH) got to witness the success of the initiative in action on Monday, December 5. It’s a model that has been administered throughout Southern West Virginia, giving people in addiction recovery the opportunity for employment....
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Winterplace Ski Resort
GHENT, WV (WOAY) – Winter has already begun on one mountaintop. The snowmaking machines are now hard at work at Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent, West Virginia, as they gear up for the season opening on Friday, December 16. Now seeing its 40th season, the resort is again ready...
