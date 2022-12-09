BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two devoted citizens Bill and Lynn O’Brien were honored Monday evening, December 12 at the 33rd annual Spirit of Beckley dinner. Held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local YMCA, playing a vital role in helping with the development of the facility’s various youth programs. This year, the goal was to raise $100,000.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO