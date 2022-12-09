Times Charities donor list

The following individuals have donated generously to Times Charities as of Dec. 9, 2022:

Carolyn Sanders

Doug Kunkle

Roberta and Eldon Sund

Paul and Rosana Hughes, in memory of Jack Banner

Ann Hassell

Judy Hancock

Freddie and Teresa Patrick

Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Carr

Ed and Lynn Moran

A total of $1,170 has been raised so far this holiday season.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.