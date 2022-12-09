President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey 

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Biden celebrates easing inflation numbers, defends his economic policies
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is viewed as a primary indicator of inflation by economists, rose only 0.2% in November. It's the smallest monthly increase in over a year. The report marks the fifth month in a row where the rate of inflation...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says crypto and high wages need to crash for the Fed to beat inflation
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday outlined what needs to happen for the Federal Reserve to finally beat inflation. "Without a well-deserved crash in crypto and a sign of higher unemployment acknowledged by [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell, this CPI reading has to be treated as a one-off number," he said.
CNBC
CNBC Announces Lineup for “Small Business Playbook: Strategic Planning for 2023” on December 14
Event to Provide Actionable Advice to Help Small Business Owners Thrive in the New Year. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., December 12, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the lineup for Small Business Playbook: Strategic Planning for 2023, which will take place online on Wednesday, December 14 at 12pm ET.
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022: Cramer says these 4 stocks are buys right now
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's cooler-than-expected November Consumer Price Index report. Jim says despite signs inflation is easing, it does not mean the Federal Reserve is ready to back off hiking interest rates just yet. Jim also says there are several stocks in the portfolio that Investing Club members should own right now, despite markets rallying.
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
CNBC
Here’s what the Federal Reserve’s half-point rate hike means for you
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the seventh time this year to cool inflation. The rates you get for a mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be affected. Here are your best money moves heading into 2023. The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds...
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
China brings WTO case against U.S. and its sweeping chip export curbs as tech tensions escalate
China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
CNBC
Mortgage demand inches higher as interest rates move lower
Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 4% for the week and were 38% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to refinance a home loan rose 3% last week from the previous week but were still 85% lower than the same week one year ago. The...
CNBC
Laid off tech workers from Meta, Google and Twitter are being wooed by the federal government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
CNBC
The Federal Reserve is about to hike interest rates one last time this year. Here's how it may affect you
To combat stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its seventh interest rate increase of the year. Another rate hike will impact borrowing costs across the board. Here's what that means for you. The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise interest rates for the seventh time...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
CNBC
Here's why salaries in the U.S. don't keep up with inflation
Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
China urges vaccines for vulnerable as 'zero-COVID' exit turns messy
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
Ford, China's CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) (300750.SZ) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
CNBC
China's retail sales shrink far more than expected, while industrial production disappoints
BEIJING — China reported economic data Thursday that missed expectations across the board during a month in which widespread Covid controls weighed on growth. Retail sales fell by 5.9% in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That's worse than expectations for a decline of...
CNBC
New FTX CEO to tell Congress about bankrupt crypto firm's 'spending binge,' loans to insiders
FTX CEO John J. Ray III plans to tell the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday that the cryptocurrency exchange under Sam Bankman-Fried had "unacceptable management practices." Ray said in his remarks that FTX went on a "spending binge" from late 2021 through 2022 when approximately "$5 billion was spent...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop after CPI report, but the housing market is far from out of the woods
The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.28%, but that's still dramatically higher than where it was a year ago. The decline came after a lower-than-expected reading of the November's consumer price index, or CPI, a widely watched measure of inflation. "There have been a handful of...
