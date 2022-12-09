ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey 

CNBC
 5 days ago
CNBC

Biden celebrates easing inflation numbers, defends his economic policies

The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is viewed as a primary indicator of inflation by economists, rose only 0.2% in November. It's the smallest monthly increase in over a year. The report marks the fifth month in a row where the rate of inflation...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says crypto and high wages need to crash for the Fed to beat inflation

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday outlined what needs to happen for the Federal Reserve to finally beat inflation. "Without a well-deserved crash in crypto and a sign of higher unemployment acknowledged by [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell, this CPI reading has to be treated as a one-off number," he said.
CNBC

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022: Cramer says these 4 stocks are buys right now

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's cooler-than-expected November Consumer Price Index report. Jim says despite signs inflation is easing, it does not mean the Federal Reserve is ready to back off hiking interest rates just yet. Jim also says there are several stocks in the portfolio that Investing Club members should own right now, despite markets rallying.
CNBC

China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
CNBC

Here’s what the Federal Reserve’s half-point rate hike means for you

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the seventh time this year to cool inflation. The rates you get for a mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be affected. Here are your best money moves heading into 2023. The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds...
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC

China brings WTO case against U.S. and its sweeping chip export curbs as tech tensions escalate

China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
CNBC

Mortgage demand inches higher as interest rates move lower

Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 4% for the week and were 38% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to refinance a home loan rose 3% last week from the previous week but were still 85% lower than the same week one year ago. The...
CNBC

Here's why salaries in the U.S. don't keep up with inflation

Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
Reuters

China urges vaccines for vulnerable as 'zero-COVID' exit turns messy

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.

