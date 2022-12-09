Wanted man charged in deadly shooting at South Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man who was wanted in a deadly shooting earlier this week.
Jeterrian Rivers was developed as a suspect in the shooting that happened in South Memphis on Monday.
Officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue after 12:30 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle and later died at the hospital.
Witnesses told police that Rivers and the victim lived together at a rooming house. Police say Rivers shot the man following an argument about money.
Rivers has been charged with second-degree murder.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 2