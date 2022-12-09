ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Wanted man charged in deadly shooting at South Memphis rooming house

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPNhB_0jdBLarN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man who was wanted in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Jeterrian Rivers was developed as a suspect in the shooting that happened in South Memphis on Monday.

Officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue after 12:30 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that Rivers and the victim lived together at a rooming house. Police say Rivers shot the man following an argument about money.

Rivers has been charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, one stabbed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and another person was stabbed in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m. A male shooting victim was taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle in critical condition. The stabbing victim was transported to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, several injured in Oakhaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One woman was killed in a crash in Oakhaven on Tuesday night. The crash happened at Winchester and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. Police say three cars were involved. According to police, seven victims were taken to the hospital. One woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in South Memphis Monday morning. The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The victims have not been identified. Officers on the scene […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates double shooting at lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Blue Ridge Parkway at 8:30 p.m. The male victim was taken to St. Francis Hosptial in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family of a 62-year-old who was hit in the head with a golf club say the person responsible needs to be held accountable. According to police, 62-year-old Marc Coleman was sent to the hospital after what was supposed to be a fun day at the Links at Whitehaven earlier this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy