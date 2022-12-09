Peyton Manning becomes spokesperson for Knoxville-based Bush’s Beans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roll that beautiful bean footage! Tennessee football great and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has signed a multiyear deal to be a spokesperson for Knoxville-based Bush’s Beans.

The local company best known for their adorable spokesdog, Duke, and the signature ‘roll that beautiful bean footage’ line from their commercials will now work with the legendary quarterback and his company Omaha Productions to create a series of new ad spots.

“I’m excited to be the newest bean ambassador for Bush’s Beans and to represent this family-owned business. I really respect the group of individuals behind this great company,” said Peyton Manning in a release. “There are many reasons Bush’s is known as the Beautiful Bean Co., and I’m excited to help the team continue to highlight them.”

The company dates back to 1908 when A.J. Bush started a cannery in the Chestnut Hill community of Jefferson County, where they still operate a visitors center and museum. Bush’s moved their headquarters to Knoxville in 1991.

Manning has been a prolific TV personality during and after his player career. He can be seen on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manningcast with his brother Eli and recently starred alongside soccer superstar David Beckham in a Frito-Lay commercial for the World Cup.

“For over 30 years, Duke and I have been carrying on the Bush’s family legacy and rolling that beautiful bean footage for generations of fans,” said Jay Bush, great-grandson of Bush’s founder A.J. Bush. “We look forward to welcoming the legendary Peyton Manning to our crew and showing him and his fans all the beautiful bean possibilities.”

