ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Peyton Manning becomes spokesperson for Knoxville-based Bush’s Beans

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZelt_0jdBLSkR00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roll that beautiful bean footage! Tennessee football great and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has signed a multiyear deal to be a spokesperson for Knoxville-based Bush’s Beans.

The local company best known for their adorable spokesdog, Duke, and the signature ‘roll that beautiful bean footage’ line from their commercials will now work with the legendary quarterback and his company Omaha Productions to create a series of new ad spots.

A look at Peyton Manning’s commercial success

“I’m excited to be the newest bean ambassador for Bush’s Beans and to represent this family-owned business. I really respect the group of individuals behind this great company,” said Peyton Manning in a release. “There are many reasons Bush’s is known as the Beautiful Bean Co., and I’m excited to help the team continue to highlight them.”

The company dates back to 1908 when A.J. Bush started a cannery in the Chestnut Hill community of Jefferson County, where they still operate a visitors center and museum. Bush’s moved their headquarters to Knoxville in 1991.

Alcoa teacher dubbed international voice of the Vols for his Spanish commentary

Manning has been a prolific TV personality during and after his player career. He can be seen on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manningcast with his brother Eli and recently starred alongside soccer superstar David Beckham in a Frito-Lay commercial for the World Cup.

Sister Maris Stella, who shared commercial success with Peyton Manning, has died

“For over 30 years, Duke and I have been carrying on the Bush’s family legacy and rolling that beautiful bean footage for generations of fans,” said Jay Bush, great-grandson of Bush’s founder A.J. Bush. “We look forward to welcoming the legendary Peyton Manning to our crew and showing him and his fans all the beautiful bean possibilities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Mike Vrabel answers big question regarding Todd Downing

When you ask a Tennessee Titans fan who is most to blame for the team’s underwhelming 7-6 start to the 2022 season, you will likely hear one name being called out more than the rest: Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The Titans second-year play-caller is the first name brought...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sports Business Journal

SBJ Marketing: Bush's Best wants Peyton Manning to 're-frame' beans

I can’t remember a year-end with so much uncertainty about the outlook for the next. IPG’s Magna Global now forecasts that national TV networks’ ad revenues will fall 6.4% next year. It makes for a difficult read for those attempting 2023 planning. "There are so many mixed messages in the marketing economy, it’s tough to get a focus on next year," said one agency president. "We haven’t seen clients slashing budgets dramatically, but there’s this general pause with a lot of them."
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Hanukkah starts Sunday: These 10 menorahs will help light up all 8 nights

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The time to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah has almost arrived. This year’s Festival of Lights spans from Dec. 18 through Dec. 26, so there’s still time to purchase a beautiful menorah to illuminate your celebration and display your faith.
WATE

WATE

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy