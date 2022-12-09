Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Related
Tri-City Herald
Why Doug Pederson Thinks Trevor Lawrence’s Turning Point Came vs. the Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has arrived, and he may have the worst play of his 2022 season to thank for it. The last time Lawrence threw an interception was during a two-interception game vs. the Denver Broncos in London in Week 8. One of these interceptions was a particularly brutal red-zone turnover at the one-yard line, the kind of egregious mistake that kept the Jaguars from going up 14-0 and the kind of play that has helped the Jaguars fall behind the Titans in the AFC South.
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence, per Report
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is reportedly taking an indefinite leave of absence for an unknown health-related reason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers. It’s unclear at...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Anthony Rush
DEC 14 RUSH TO COWBOYS The Dallas Cowboys are signing defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the practice squad. CowboysSI.com was the first to report the news. Rush started the first four games for the Falcons this season before being waived. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in November, but the team cut him last week.
Tri-City Herald
Rob Gronkowski Offers Certain Advice to Fix Buccaneers’ Offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season hasn't gone the way anyone wanted it to. Whether it was quarterback Tom Brady retiring, guard Ali Marpet retiring, then Brady unretiring while head coach Bruce Arians retired, followed by the departure of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. 2022 just hasn't been...
Tri-City Herald
Ken Walker III Poised to Return, Seahawks List 5 Questionable to Face 49ers
RENTON, Wash. - After returning to practice on Tuesday and participating in Wednesday's walkthrough session, the Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III back in action against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Though coach Pete Carroll didn't confirm whether or not Walker would be available for Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Vikings Injury Report: Secondary Shorthanded for Saturday?
The Indianapolis Colts took a much-needed mental and physical break during their bye last week and now take on the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday. The Colts are in pretty good shape as far as injuries go, with one of their starting offensive lineman appearing primed for a return. However, two of their top four cornerbacks are on the mend and in jeopardy of not playing this weekend.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers
NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Broncos Snag WR Freddie Swain Off Dolphins’ Practice Squad
In a corresponding 53-man roster move after placing running back Mike Boone on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday. The team also executed two practice squad transactions as guard Netane Muti defected to the Las...
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels: ‘We’ve Got Four More Games That We Have Control Over’
The Las Vegas Raiders have experienced the highs and the lows of this season, and unfortunately for them, there have been too many lows that have limited them from being the team they are capable of being. The Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14
A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
Tri-City Herald
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?
Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern
Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree. This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan. Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s...
Comments / 0