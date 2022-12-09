Tinsley: Special time of year

Strings of light have been stretched across rooftops, lawns and windows, illuminating otherwise dark neighborhoods with flashes of red, blue and green and white.Boxes packed away a year ago reappear from the attic where they have waited patiently. Candles, candy canes and crocheted snowmen take their places, surrendering center stage to the nativity. Limbs on the tree that stands proudly in the window bend with the weight of memories: cardboard stars created by chubby little hands, the artists’ names printed with an occasional backward letter; souvenir ornaments reminding us of vacations where we laughed and played; ceramic candy canes, wreathes, rocking horses and angels. Stockings hang on the fireplace mantle, annual symbols of expectation.

Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and Scrooge take the stage to remind us once again that life is more than money. Christmas carols play in the shopping malls. Choirs and orchestras, surrounded by poinsettias and greenery, assemble to perform the Nutcracker, the Little Drummer Boy and Handel’s Messiah. The world is alive with the music of hope and celebration.A large part of Christmas is preparation, expectation and anticipation. It feels right to me. The decorations and songs remind us that this is a special time of year, a time when something extraordinary happened. Something that changed everything about the way we see ourselves and our world.

God sent his Son after centuries of preparation and promise. It was a special time, the most extraordinary moment in human history.The prophets foretold His coming centuries before. From Genesis to Malachi, the Scripture points to Him. Isaiah said, “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: behold, a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel,” (Isaiah 7:14). “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” (Isaiah 9:6).When Jesus was born, Joseph and Mary took the child to Jerusalem where they met some remarkable people who had been waiting for this moment. They met an old man named Simeon who had been looking for God’s promised Messiah. The Spirit of God had revealed to him that he would not die until he saw the Lord’s Christ. When he saw the child, Jesus, he took the baby in his arms and blessed God saying, “My eyes have seen your salvation which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light of revelation to the Gentiles, and the glory of your people Israel.” (Luke 2:25-35).Mary and Joseph had hardly recovered from Simeon’s amazing declaration before they met Anna. She had been a widow for 84 years and spent her time fasting and praying in the Temple, waiting for the Messiah. “At that very moment she came up and began giving thanks to God and continued to speak of Him to all those who were looking for the redemption of Jerusalem.” (Luke 2:36-38)That is why I like this time of year with all the decorations, music and drama. It reminds me of God’s preparation and God’s promise. It reminds me of the One who is worth waiting for!

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available atwww.tinsleycenter.com. Emailbill@tinsleycenter.com.