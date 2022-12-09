ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

VISTA.Today

Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
WEST CHESTER, PA
local21news.com

'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
Daily Voice

Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds

A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say. Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police released images of person of interest in Downingtown church vandalism

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information about the vandalism that happened at a church in Chester County  last week.Police released surveillance images of a person of interest Tuesday.They say the vandalism happened over the weekend at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information about the case, call the Downingtown police.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

