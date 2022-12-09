Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Breakfast With Santa in and around Lancaster, PA: 3 Places to GoMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Wine & Cheese? Impress Your Friends With a Stunning Charcuterie Board This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local Business Highlight: Beautiful Home Interiors in Strasburg, PAMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Related
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Rose Decker.Photo byIMDB. Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today.
Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
local21news.com
'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
‘Resilience and Beauty of Our Community’: Thousands Gather in Phoenixville for Firebird Festival
This year's Firebird before it was burned.Photo byVirginia Lindak, The Daily Local News. Thousands of people from all over the region gathered in Phoenixville on Saturday to watch the famous Firebird go up in an enormous fiery blaze, writes Virginia Lindak for The Daily Local News.
local21news.com
Spreading holiday cheer: group of friends in York tip waitress $1,300
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Taking inspiration from social media, a group of friends in York County decided to spread some holiday cheer to a local waitress. Jamie Carmen and a group of friends went to the Stonybrook Family Restaurant on Saturday, where he gave the waitress a $1,300 tip.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
The Wharton Esherick Museum in Malvern.Photo byThe Wharton Esherick Museum. Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County.
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Former Eagle Spending Post-Super Bowl Days Enjoying His Modern Smart Home in West Chester
Brent Celek, left, stands outside his home in West Chester.Photo byDealerscope. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek is spending his post-Super Bowl days enjoying life with his wife and four kids at their modern smart home in West Chester, writes Tom Samiljan for Dealerscope.
Tired Hands Brewing Expands Footprint, Hops Over to Kennett Square
Photo byTired Hands Brewing Co. Ardmore-based Tired Hands Brewing is expanding its local presence, as its newest taproom opened last week in Kennett Square, writes Emma Dooling in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy. Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds
A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say. Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Police released images of person of interest in Downingtown church vandalism
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information about the vandalism that happened at a church in Chester County last week.Police released surveillance images of a person of interest Tuesday.They say the vandalism happened over the weekend at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information about the case, call the Downingtown police.
Domestic Tourism Boost Philadelphia’s Center City Retail Scene
Retailers in Philadelphia are getting a major boost from the recovery of domestic tourism back to its pre-pandemic levels, but lagging international travel is dampening a further surge, writes Jack Rogers for Globest.com. A new report from JLL on prime urban retail corridors found that domestic tourism is currently above...
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0